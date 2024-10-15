Coffee bridges gap between law enforcement and students

Free food and coffee greeted students at the freshman dorms last week, along with a chance to get to know some officers of the Marshall University Police Department.

Called “Brewing Safety,” this year’s version of an annual event was hosted Wednesday, Oct. 9, by the Office of Student Advocacy and Accountability.

“So, basically, all we’re doing is giving out donuts and coffee,” said Michaela Arthur, assistant director of the office of student advocacy and accountability. “It’s just a chance for them to get some face time with people who help with campus safety.”

In previous years, students would spend a good amount of time talking to MUPD. Arthur said students would talk about being from the same hometown and even about shared hobbies.

“We want them to be able to see that MUPD is there to help them, be a resource to them and that they’re relatable people,” Arthur said.

MUPD officer Jordan Adkins said their role for the event was to promote safety and interact with students.

“We’re trying to show we’re just like everybody else on this campus,” Adkins said. “We’re real, and also we’re here to promote safety and have fun.”

Officer Matt Napier, meanwhile, said he understood that students are sometimes afraid to interact with MUPD.

Adkins said the event allows students to interact with MUPD outside of a criminal or legal aspect.

Napier said interacting with students through the Brewin’ Safety event is fun because students are surprised to see the officers are not machines. He said he’s even had conversations about comic books in the past.

“We’re not robotic, you know,” Napier said. “When we’re interacting with them, we can laugh and joke around. I think it catches them off guard a little bit.”

Freshman Chris Coleman attending the event found it to be a nice way for students to start their day. He said the caffeine boost before class was helpful.

“You know, some students wake up, have a hard day, or don’t get their caffeine,” he said. “It’s always a good thing to have some caffeine before class.”

Coleman also said he thought the event was helpful in connecting students with campus security.

“It builds a bond, you know, the faculty taking care of the students,” he said.

Nolan Duncan can be contacted at [email protected].