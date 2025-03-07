Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Marco celebrates 60th birthday as university mascot

Nolan Duncan, Staff Reporter
March 7, 2025
Olivia Andrew-Vaughan
Marco celebrating his birthday in the Memorial Student Center on Thursday, March 6. (The Parthenon/Olivia Andrew Vaughan)

The Memorial Student Center was decorated for a party as Marshall University celebrated Marco’s 60th birthday Thursday, March 6.

Marco was surrounded by students and faculty for the momentous occasion as they took photos and ate cake. Cailey Hinkle, the president of the Campus Activities Board, said the event was a chance for the campus community to come together as a family.

“It’s kind of a big deal, the big six-o,” Hinkle said. “It gives a sense of togetherness, like you are one of the Herd.”
Hinkle and other students all agreed Marco is more than a mascot; he’s a representation of the university.

“Everybody knows Marco,” Hinkle said, “so we are all together on knowing this one entity.”“He’s amazing; he’s an icon,” SGA member Michael Borsuk said. “He is one of the Herd. He is representative of all of us.”

“I love Marco and think he is a great representation of what our community is,” sophomore Jorja Kelso said. “He represents the fun and the love we have. He just represents who we are.”

SGA member Tre Hyre said the event gave students the opportunity to show their appreciation and support for a figure who is always there to support them.

“Marco is usually out celebrating us whether it’s student organizations or athletics,” Hyre said. “I think it’s great that we’re all coming together to celebrate him for his big birthday.”

For Buffy Six, the communications coordinator for Student Affairs, Marco’s birthday was an example of students’ ability to enjoy their college years.

“I just love seeing students still come together and do fun things,” Six said. “I know that college is hard; I still remember my college years.”

Through nods of the head and a stern stomp of the foot, Marco did confirm he has no plans to retire. Even as he nears social security age, Marco will stay forever young.

Nolan Duncan can be contacted at [email protected]

