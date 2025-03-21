Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Student tips and tricks for stress reduction and management

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
March 21, 2025
Kaitlyn Fleming
Students utilize study spots outside the student center on a warm weekday.

Stress and college – two words all too familiar with one another. 

Experiencing higher education – while exciting and fun – also comes with difficulties.  

Marshall University students offered insight into the tips and tricks they use to reduce and manage stress. 

Aurora Porter, humanities major, said sitting in the warm sunshine lifts her spirits, allowing her to relax while doing her homework. 

Story continues below advertisement

“On days like this, sit outside and soak up the sun, for sure. I do my homework outside,” she said.

There comes a point in stress, she said, where students can’t keep going, and a brief rest can rejuvenate a stressed-out mind.

“You have to take care of it,” she said.

She added that taking a shower in the dark while playing music helps her calm down after a busy day. 

Triple majoring in psychology, humanities and classical languages, Anna Spagna said stress is inevitable, but yoga and breathing exercises are key in reducing her stressful weeks.  

“So, I do yoga, breathing exercises and I have cats,” she said. “So, animals, yoga and also friends.”

Adjusting her mindset about her schoolwork, Spagna said, is also helpful in staying motivated, managing stress and teaching herself her classes are more advantageous in the long run than they appear.  

“Pushing through it – just reminding myself that this is going to help me eventually,” she said. 

John Apostolon, business major, said his favorite way to reduce stress is to read his Bible, drink tea and eat. 

“When I seek the Lord, He gives me peace, and it makes my mind a lot clearer,” he said. 

Regarding what foods reduce his stress, Apostolon said warm broccoli cheddar soup calms his nervous system.  

Leo Fry, humanities major, said students should learn to cut their losses and accept the outcome. 

“So, I have a higher-level Latin class and a lower-level Latin class, and sometimes, I will sacrifice the lower-level to get an extra hour for the higher-level,” she said. “You have to be able to let it go sometimes.” 

Fry said deep breaths and remembering her grade won’t be ruined by one failed assignment helps her feel comfortable taking a break.

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected]

