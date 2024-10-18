Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Marshall Artists Series kicks off with Mountain Stage Concert

Jordan Ooten, Student Reporter
October 18, 2024
The concert will take place in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.

Live music comes to the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center for the return of a historic and beloved event.

The Mountain Stage Concert returns for its 88th season, initiating the Marshall Artists Series. The concert, which is on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. and hosted by Grammy-winning country and bluegrass singer Kathy Mattea, brings music and storytelling to Huntington. 

Angela Jones, the director of marketing and external affairs for the Marshall Artists Series, spoke about the 88 years of the series. 

“We have a reputation for bringing quality entertainment to the area,” she said.

When asked about what she’s most excited for people to see at this year’s event, she spoke about the five artists that will be performing, namely JD Simo and Luther Dickinson, Paul Kelly, John Craigie, the Kyle Tuttle Band and Wayne Graham. 

“There’s going to be a variety of music, so I’m excited just to hear the different artists and their bands,” she said. “Mountain Stage is always a really fun event.”

When asked about what makes this event unique to other concert events, she talked about the radio program aspect, which will be recorded and edited for an episode of NPR Music. 

“There’s a little bit of audience participation because they have the applause live – they let you know that you’re on the air and you’re being recorded, so it’s a really fun event,” she said. “We’ve worked with Mountain Stage many times in the past, so our patrons and students who have attended in the past have had a really great time.”

In addition to Mountain Stage, the Marshall Artists Series will host local productions of Broadway shows, film festivals, guest speakers and a Christmas concert event headlined by Ricky Skaggs, which will go on until April 2025.

The tickets for Mountain Stage are on sale right now and available by visiting the Joan C. Edwards Box Office from 12-4 p.m. Monday through Friday or on ticketmaster.com. 

Jordan Ooten can be contacted at [email protected]

