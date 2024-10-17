Huntington Pride Festival returns for 2024

Following its mission of supporting Huntington’s LGBTQ community, Huntington Pride’s mission will host the Huntington Pride Festival on Oct. 19 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The festival, now in its fifth year, will be “gearing up for another great day of entertainers, food and vendors as we celebrate our LGBTQIA+ community and allies throughout the day,” according to their website.

The Huntington Pride Festival will feature performances from musical artists such as Charlie Brown Superstar, Bath Bombs and Zay Lukas. The festival will feature a variety of drag performers, with Nina West as the headliner. Those interested in seeing the full list of performers should go to the official Huntington Pride Facebook page.

In addition to the festival, there will also be a Crosswalk and Jewel Touch Up event to repaint the Jewel crosswalk on the intersection of Fourth Ave. and 10th St. on the eve of the festival, Oct. 18, starting at 8 a.m. A week later, a live showing and performance of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” will take place on Oct. 25 at the Ritter Park Amphitheater at 8 p.m.

The Huntington Pride Festival started in 2019, with the first festival having over 5,000 attendees.

