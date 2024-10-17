Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Huntington Pride Festival returns for 2024

Jordan Ooten, Student Reporter
October 17, 2024

Following its mission of supporting Huntington’s LGBTQ community, Huntington Pride’s mission will host the Huntington Pride Festival on Oct. 19 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The festival, now in its fifth year, will be “gearing up for another great day of entertainers, food and vendors as we celebrate our LGBTQIA+ community and allies throughout the day,” according to their website.

The Huntington Pride Festival will feature performances from musical artists such as Charlie Brown Superstar, Bath Bombs and Zay Lukas. The festival will feature a variety of drag performers, with Nina West as the headliner. Those interested in seeing the full list of performers should go to the official Huntington Pride Facebook page.

In addition to the festival, there will also be a Crosswalk and Jewel Touch Up event to repaint the Jewel crosswalk on the intersection of Fourth Ave. and 10th St. on the eve of the festival, Oct. 18, starting at 8 a.m. A week later, a live showing and performance of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” will take place on Oct. 25 at the Ritter Park Amphitheater at 8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The Huntington Pride Festival started in 2019, with the first festival having over 5,000 attendees.

Jordan Ooten can be contacted at [email protected].

Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in ARTS
Carter Sickels is the author of "The Evening Hour" and "The Prettiest Star."
Award-winning author to bring LGBTQ narratives to Appalachia
Chef Izzy, program director and head chef of Huntington's Kitchen assembling her pumpkin at a previous competition
Pumpkin carving contest to keep children’s spaces accessible in Huntington
Kataoka's exhibit
Houston artist blends mythology and environmental concerns in new exhibit
The Tsubasacon logo
Tsubasacon returns to Charleston for 21st year
Visual Arts Center
Art exhibit by Marshall faculty to examine environmental issues
"Impact of Exchange" Exhibit
U.S. exchange alumni spotlighted in global photo exhibit
More in Festivals & Events
Wilkinson teaches creative writing at the University of Kentucky.
Award-winning author gives live reading
WV Tattoo Expo Inaugurated in Huntington
GALLERY: 42nd Annual Greek Fest
The 42nd annual Greek Festival features Greek cuisine and culture
42nd annual Greek Festival proves to be a Huntington hit
Sandfest benefits the Huntington Children's Museum, which is located on Washington Avenue.
Sand Sculpting to Benefit Local Museum
Art tells the story
More in Reporters
Teagan Melton prepares to return the ball over the net against the Dukes.
Volleyball looks to build upon positives after falling to JMU
Players celebrate during a previous match at home.
Men’s Soccer knocks off the Knights
The panel consisted of members of Marshall’s Title IX Office and Branches.
Title IX Office raises awareness for Domestic Violence Month
Representatives from the Public Safety Office participated in the event.
Coffee bridges gap between law enforcement and students
World Mental Health Day reminders
World Mental Health Day reminders
Both Marshall for All cohorts with President Smith
Marshall for All Continues to Grow
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal