Huntington Pride Festival returns for 2024

Skip to Content
Facebook
Instagram
X
The Parthenon
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
NEWS
Advances
Breaking News
Features
Local News
State & Federal News
University News
SPORTS
Football
Men’s Basketball
Softball
Baseball
Swim and Dive
Track and Field
Cheerleading
Cross Country
Men’s Golf
Men’s Soccer
Rec
Intramural
Rugby
Softball
Tennis
Women’s Basketball
CAMPUS LIFE
Clubs & Organizations
Greek Life
Lectures
Safety
SGA
ARTS
Festivals & Events
Galleries
Music
Theater
COLUMN
Bex Abroad
BeyondMU
Couples on Campus
Abi Before Commencement
Huntington Hotspots
OPINION
Editorial
THE PARTHENON IN PRINT
50th Memorial Edition
RETRO DAY
THE PARTHENON IN AUDIO
THE PARTHENON STAFF
Editor Stories
Reporter Stories
Contributor Stories
Our Staff
Contact Us!
More
Open Navigation Menu
The Parthenon
NEWS
SPORTS
CAMPUS LIFE
ARTS
COLUMN
OPINION
THE PARTHENON IN PRINT
THE PARTHENON IN AUDIO
STAFF
CONTACT
More
The Parthenon
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Parthenon
NEWS
SPORTS
CAMPUS LIFE
ARTS
COLUMN
OPINION
THE PARTHENON IN PRINT
THE PARTHENON IN AUDIO
STAFF
CONTACT
More
The Parthenon
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal
Full Name (as appears on credit card)
Email
I would like to remain anonymous. (Name will only be used to verify billing.)
$10
$15
$25
$50
Other
Custom Donation Amount
Card Details
I agree to the
terms of service
.
Submit Donation
Submitting donation...
Thank you for your donation!
There was an issue submitting your request.
Close
Close Modal Window
Close