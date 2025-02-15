Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Now Hear This forms essential part of music scene near campus

Ashton Pack, Student Reporter
February 15, 2025
Ashton Pack
Storefront of Now Hear This.

Vinyl records are making a resurgence with the newer generation, and record stores like Now Hear This are here to help.

Now Hear This is a mom-and-pop record store on 4th Avenue that has been open since 1995, carrying vinyl LPs, CDs, DVDs and more. 

Daniel Haines, who has worked at Now Hear This for two years, attributes the resurgence of vinyl to nostalgia.

“It’s something to collect,” Haines said. “You know, the kids seem to like it, and the older folks, too. For a lot of people, it’s a nostalgia thing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Haines said one of the most interesting things about working at a record store is having new and interesting things come in.

“It’s cool to see a record come in that you’ve never seen before, or, you know, haven’t seen in a long time, or even records that you didn’t know existed,” Haines said.

Running a record store isn’t without its challenges. Haines also says the prevalence of streaming in the modern age has hurt the industry.

“Streaming definitely does hurt. I personally don’t do it, but it does hurt the business,” Haines said.

Adam Jarrell, customer at Now Hear This, attributes his interest in vinyl collecting to the feeling of physical ownership.

“I like to be able to physically have something to hold, and it gives a sense of personality, if that makes sense,” Jarrell said.

Corey McClanahan, another customer, said he believes some music sounds better on vinyl.

“I think with some artists, it sounds better on vinyl versus a CD, cassette or just streamed. It has the clicks and everything in the vinyl itself while it’s playing.”

Jarrell said he believes vinyl’s resurgence among the newer generation can be attributed to its collectability and the uniqueness of each record.

“It’s always been there, but I think part of it is just that it is kind of more collectible,” Jarrell said. “The artists can put their own twist or spin on a vinyl record to kind of reflect how that album is supposed to really feel and look.”

Both Jarrell and McClanahan both said the biggest draw of vinyl collecting to them was the unique sound offered by a physical vinyl record compared to streaming.

They both also said they prefer to shop for their records at independent record stores, such as Now Hear This, rather than online. 

“I prefer being able to physically walk in the place and find what I’m looking for,” Jarrell said. “Though, if it’s maybe a specific pressing or a specific artist that has specific distribution, then I’d shop online as well.”

They said another positive aspect of shopping in local stores was the ability to discover new artists they wouldn’t have found otherwise.

“I like discovering new artists and stuff,” McClanahan said. “You’ll be drawn to like, say for example, ‘I just picked this random vinyl up, and I was drawn to, like, the name, the colors and the titles.’ So, it’s being able to find new things.”

Ashton Pack can be contacted at [email protected].


View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in ARTS
Courtesy of Cabell County Public Library
Cabell County Public Library to support local outreach
Courtesy of Marshall University Counseling Center
Counseling center aims to help students manage stress
Craft Your Calm, courtesy of Marshall University Counseling Center
Counseling Center hosts “Craft Your Calm” to help relieve stress and anxiety
Filmmaker David Lynch poses at his Los Angeles home March 14, 2002.
There will never be another David Lynch
Javier Zamora, author of Solito
Marshall Artists Series returns for spring semester
Joel Peckham, Associate Professor at Marshall University speaking at the event.
A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series highlights university writers
More in Music
Musical duo performs free recital on campus
Marching Thunder Performing their pregame show in Exhibition
South Point wins marching band competition
Liam Payne onstage at one of his sold-out shows
The story of our lives: Liam Payne’s death is the end of an era
The concert will take place in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Marshall Artists Series kicks off with Mountain Stage Concert
MAS Logo
Marshall Artists Series returns with 2024-2025 lineup
Honoring Women Through Song
More in Staff
Harmony House's day shelter is located on 4th avenue in Huntington.
Harmony House seeks new space for a stronger future
Thompson said this damaged road was the only available route out of her neighborhood in Salt Rock, West Virginia
Student denied university excused absence because of flooding
Courtesy of HerdZone
Marshall stays in house for new volleyball head coach
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office.
Trump’s third week: Rollback on Biden policies and potential Gaza takeover
President Donald Trump signing The Laken Riley Act. Photo by AP News
Trump signs the Laken Riley Act, the first legislation of his second term
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal