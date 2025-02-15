Now Hear This forms essential part of music scene near campus

Vinyl records are making a resurgence with the newer generation, and record stores like Now Hear This are here to help.

Now Hear This is a mom-and-pop record store on 4th Avenue that has been open since 1995, carrying vinyl LPs, CDs, DVDs and more.

Daniel Haines, who has worked at Now Hear This for two years, attributes the resurgence of vinyl to nostalgia.

“It’s something to collect,” Haines said. “You know, the kids seem to like it, and the older folks, too. For a lot of people, it’s a nostalgia thing.”

Haines said one of the most interesting things about working at a record store is having new and interesting things come in.

“It’s cool to see a record come in that you’ve never seen before, or, you know, haven’t seen in a long time, or even records that you didn’t know existed,” Haines said.

Running a record store isn’t without its challenges. Haines also says the prevalence of streaming in the modern age has hurt the industry.

“Streaming definitely does hurt. I personally don’t do it, but it does hurt the business,” Haines said.

Adam Jarrell, customer at Now Hear This, attributes his interest in vinyl collecting to the feeling of physical ownership.

“I like to be able to physically have something to hold, and it gives a sense of personality, if that makes sense,” Jarrell said.

Corey McClanahan, another customer, said he believes some music sounds better on vinyl.

“I think with some artists, it sounds better on vinyl versus a CD, cassette or just streamed. It has the clicks and everything in the vinyl itself while it’s playing.”

Jarrell said he believes vinyl’s resurgence among the newer generation can be attributed to its collectability and the uniqueness of each record.

“It’s always been there, but I think part of it is just that it is kind of more collectible,” Jarrell said. “The artists can put their own twist or spin on a vinyl record to kind of reflect how that album is supposed to really feel and look.”

Both Jarrell and McClanahan both said the biggest draw of vinyl collecting to them was the unique sound offered by a physical vinyl record compared to streaming.

They both also said they prefer to shop for their records at independent record stores, such as Now Hear This, rather than online.

“I prefer being able to physically walk in the place and find what I’m looking for,” Jarrell said. “Though, if it’s maybe a specific pressing or a specific artist that has specific distribution, then I’d shop online as well.”

They said another positive aspect of shopping in local stores was the ability to discover new artists they wouldn’t have found otherwise.

“I like discovering new artists and stuff,” McClanahan said. “You’ll be drawn to like, say for example, ‘I just picked this random vinyl up, and I was drawn to, like, the name, the colors and the titles.’ So, it’s being able to find new things.”

Ashton Pack can be contacted at [email protected].




