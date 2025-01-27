Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Musical duo performs free recital on campus

Riley Burnett, Student Reporter
January 27, 2025

Şölen Dikener and Johan Botes performed a recital on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Smith Music Hall.

Dikener played the cello, and Botes was featured on the piano.

The concert was free and open to all and sponsored by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.

Marshall student Kiara Dillon said, “I feel like they do a pretty great job. There’s usually a variety of different ensembles.”

The frequent performances allow for staff, students and even people outside of campus to enjoy different genres of music. 

“They also have different events for highschoolers that I was a part of when I was in high school,” Dillon said.

The recital included Op. 5, No. 2 in G minor by Ludwig van Beethoven and Op. 6 in F major by Richard Strauss. These pieces were written in 1796 and 1883, respectively, highlighting the inclusivity of older, classical works.

Op. 5, No. 2 was a sonata specifically written for cello and piano, and Beethoven was also credited as the first composer to write pieces with this intent.

Strauss first composed Op. 6 in F major when he was just 19 years old, which was also written for a duet between the cello and piano.

Both pieces were over 20 minutes in length, bringing forth a mix of tempo and style.

“I think it is very cool,” said Jake Maue, another Marshall student who has not been involved with Smith Music Hall. “It gives students an opportunity.” 

Even students outside of the program recognize what is available in Smith Music Hall.

Not only does the facility host performances in its recital hall, but it also features the Jomie Jazz Center, classrooms, a 24-track recording facility, music technology lab, music library, faculty offices and practice rooms. These spaces allow for students to utilize the proper rooms and equipment within the School of Music.

Performances such as the Dikener-Botes duo recital not only allow for music students to listen and learn important pieces, but also see the technique and understand the talent of the performers.  

Botes teaches class piano, piano and collaborative piano at Marshall’s School of Music. 

Dikener teaches cello and doubles bass, cello ensemble and a first year seminar class at the School of Music.

Smith Music Hall is also home to many other events throughout the school year, such as the Young People’s Orchestra Competition taking place Jan. 26.

Botes will be featured on the piano at Jazz Connections on Jan. 26 at the Jomie Jazz Center and the Performing Arts Center.

Jazz Connections is currently scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Riley Burnett can be contacted at [email protected].

