Marshall Football is set to take the field Saturday, Aug. 31, against the Stony Brook Sea Wolves, but many questions still surround the Herd leading up to kickoff.

One of the main questions surrounding the Herd this off-season is who will command the offense at quarterback. Last season, former quarterback Cam Fancher split snaps with the young Cole Pennington. Fancher transferred to Florida Atlantic University during the offseason.

Pennington accounted for 695 yards, six interceptions and no touchdowns in his short time at the helm. While Pennington might be the option for QB1 this season, there has been no indication of who will earn the top spot.

With the use of the transfer portal, two new names have been added to the hat: Stone Earle from the North Texas Mean Green and Braylon Braxton from the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes.

Former Tulsa quarterback Braxton brings an experienced career into the mix. He played in 19 career games, eight of which he started. In his time with the Golden Hurricanes, he compiled 1,345 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Braxton also brings a rushing ability to the quarterback position. He’s tallied six rushing touchdowns and 357 yards in his career.

Earle is a recent addition to the Herd, only announcing his arrival weeks before the beginning of the season. In his time with the Mean Green, Earle racked up five touchdowns accompanied by four interceptions.

Former Morehead State quarterback Colin Parachek and Hurricane native JacQai Long are also two names in the quarterback room. Parachek led the white team to victory during the spring Marshall versus Marshall game, completing seven passes on 10 attempts for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Long is a true freshman from Hurricane High School. He threw for 1,833 yards his senior year, tallied 19 touchdowns and gave up only two interceptions. Long proved to be electric on the field as well, rushing for 393 yards and seven touchdowns.