The Herd will face off against the Bulldogs in next seasons opening game.
Football Announces Opener Against Bulldogs
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • July 16, 2024
Grassie and Beals Contracts Extended
Scott Price, Chief Copy Editor • June 24, 2024
Hillary Adams, director of the Marshall HELP Center.
HELP Director Loves Helping Others
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • June 26, 2024
The four former football players called Tuscaloosa home.
Marshall Miles Away: Families of Victims Push for Monument Re-Location
Sarah Davis, Managing Editor • June 28, 2024
Griffin Miller tallied four strikeouts in four innings.
Ragin' Cajuns Ravage the Herd
Ben Cower, Student Repoter • April 24, 2024
This years Community Cares Week was the third of its tradition on Marshalls campus.
Community Cares Reaches Campus and Beyond
Baylee Parsons, News Editor • June 6, 2024
Football Announces Opener Against Bulldogs

Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
July 16, 2024
Abigail Cutlip
The Herd will face off against the Bulldogs in next season’s opening game.

Marshall Football is set to face the dominant Power Five Georgia Bulldogs in the 2025 season opener, Marshall Athletics announced on July 10.

Georgia has been known for many years as one of the most prominent powerhouses in Division I football. The Bulldogs won the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship in a dominating fashion, dismantling the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7.

“This is who we want to be as a program – willing to line up with the best in the country,” said Christian Spears, Marshall’s director of athletics. 

“College football is dramatically changing, and Marshall deserves to be in the conversation with the best of the best,” Spears said. “Our tradition, our story, our fans and our community deserve amazing experiences like the one we will see at Georgia as we hunt for national respect.”

The contest – set for Aug. 30 in Athens, Georgia, at the historic Sanford Stadium – is the second meeting on the gridiron for the Herd and the Bulldogs.

The first game came in 2004 when the Herd faced the then No. 3 ranked Bulldogs in Athens. Despite being heavily favored, the Bulldogs squeaked away with a close 13-3 win, showcasing both team’s defensive prowess. 

Almost 20 years ago, Marshall scored the first points of the game taking a 3-0 lead on the first drive. Former Herd player Emmanuel Spann kickstarted the drive with a 57-yard reception.

Spann’s reception was one of the few bright spots for the Herd that game, which had little offensive success following that drive.

The Herd will face two prominent Division I teams in the upcoming 2025 season. Marshall is set to face both Ohio State and Virginia Tech in September.

