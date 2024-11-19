Football crushes Coastal Carolina

On the heels of a strong defensive effort, Marshall Football defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 31-19 on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in the annual ‘75’ game to go 6-0 at home for the first time since 2015.

“I thought our players did a phenomenal job of adapting, adjusting and executing,” head coach Charles Huff said. “Our guys went out and battled. Hats off to every person that showed up today to honor the ’75.’ As I’ve gone into the fourth year now, this story is special. Obviously, it’s a story of tragedy and rebirth, but what I continue to think about is – obviously those ’75’ souls, but also those who pulled the rope to keep it alive, so I could stand at this podium coaching one of the best teams in the country.”

With the win over the Chanticleers, the Herd moves to 5-1 in conference play.

The most interesting and tide shifting play of the game came in the second quarter, as a result of a blocked field goal from defensive back J.J. Roberts. The ball tumbled on the ground and was scooped by Jacobie Henderson, who sprinted toward the end zone with the stadium erupting in cheers around him.

Roberts wore number 11, and the field goal block returned for a touchdown was the first for the Herd in 14 years.

“Special teams is always a big factor in the game, whether people feel like it or not, so making a play like that, it’s able to shift the momentum,” Roberts said. “I think it definitely helped us in the game.”

Roberts’ athletic prowess extended from special teams to the defensive side of the ball. He finished the game with 12 tackles and four pass breakups which placed him the lead in the Sun Belt Conference with 14.

The defense kept Coastal behind the eight ball the entire game. Defensive end Mike Green caused trouble the entire game but stood tall in the fourth quarter where he sacked the quarterback twice, one resulting in a fumble.

Green wreaked havoc in the backfield the entire game, also accounting for a fumble recovery earlier in the game.

As a result of the defensive dominance, the Herd offense found itself in scoring position several times. After Green’s forced fumble, quarterback Braylon Braxton found tight end Toby Payne for a 2-yard score to extend the Herd’s lead to 31-10.

Braxton contributed three passing touchdowns to the scoring effort along with 216 yards. For each of the three scores, Braxton found three different receivers, including Christian Fitzpatrick, Charles Montgomery and Payne.

“I just went out there and did my job,” Braxton said. “If I’ve got to step up and make a throw or step up and extend a play, run, whatever, I’m going to do my job and get the ball to playmakers.”

With the chances of a SBC Championship looming over the following weeks, the Herd will be on the road, firstly against Old Dominion on Nov. 23 and James Madison University on Nov. 30.

Joseph DiCristofaro can be contacted at [email protected].