Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
The image depicts the new cyber security building, which is set to open in 2026.
Cyber Security Institute to Advance University
Baylee Parsons, News Editor • June 6, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Griffin Miller tallied four strikeouts in four innings.
Ragin' Cajuns Ravage the Herd
Ben Cower, Student Repoter • April 24, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
This years Community Cares Week was the third of its tradition on Marshalls campus.
Community Cares Reaches Campus and Beyond
Baylee Parsons, News Editor • June 6, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Eng will start the position in July.
Ben Eng Chosen as Interim Dean for School of Business
Sarah Davis, Managing Editor • June 6, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Check won the javelin throw with a distance of 36.26 meters.
Track and Field Trounce James Madison Invitational
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • April 20, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Marshalls logo stands just outside the oldest building on campus, Old Main, which students can encounter during their campus tours at orientation.
Marshall Prepares for New Student Orientation
Evan Green, Executive Editor • June 6, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Community Cares Reaches Campus and Beyond

Baylee Parsons, News Editor
June 6, 2024
This+years+Community+Cares+Week+was+the+third+of+its+tradition+on+Marshalls+campus.
Baylee Parsons
This year’s Community Cares Week was the third of its tradition on Marshall’s campus.

The influx of volunteers who show out for Marshall’s Community Cares Week is caused by a general devotion to the university, said the senior vice president for operations following this year’s event. 

“I think people love Marshall,” Brandi-Jacobs Jones said. “When you ask anyone what makes Marshall special, people talk about that it’s a family.”

“Every family has a home base, and this is our home base, so we want to make sure our home is clean and shiny and represents the absolute best of who we are,” she said.

Marshall’s third annual Community Cares Week, which took place May 14-17, brought 1,088 volunteers to Huntington who provided 3,415 service hours – a 55% growth from last year. 

Story continues below advertisement

Volunteers primarily performed landscaping tasks around the university’s main campus, including carrying and placing 103 tons, or 206,000 pounds, of stone and landscape rock, Jacobs-Jones said.

“It’s a week of intense work, but it’s a lot of fun,” Jacobs-Jones said. “People really do smile and have a good time as they’re doing it.”

Volunteers ranged from campus employees to alumni to children, with May 14 marking the event’s kid-friendly day. 

“Something we noticed last year was that folks really liked bringing their children with them,” Jacobs-Jones said.

This year, children, alongside Marshall President Brad D. Smith and First Lady Smith, removed winter plants from the flower beds and replaced them with 505 summer flowers.

Mother-daughter duo Katie and Cailyn Counts spent the week painting the walls of Buskirk Hall together.

“It was a cool environment where everybody was just excited to do something and to help out,” Katie said. 

Although this was the pair’s first year participating, Katie said they would “definitely” return next year, especially with Cailyn being a potential daughter of the Herd in the future.

Tasks did not just take place on the Huntington campus, though, as the South Charleston and the Mid-Ohio Valley Center campuses, along with 21 alumni chapters, took advantage of the time as well.

Provost Avi Mukherjee, for instance, worked with the university’s alumni chapter in Shanghai during his visit to China, Jacobs-Jones said, and the Annapolis, Maryland, chapter prepared their community pool for its summer opening.

Jacobs-Jones said the Community Cares Committee, made up of representatives from different departments around campus, meets after the event each year to discuss how they can improve in the event in the coming year.

“It’s just this continual improvement process that we embark on to make it the best experience for the campus and our volunteers,” Jacobs-Jones said.

Volunteers beautified campus by working together. (Courtesy of Ryan Fischer)

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in ARTS
Walk For Hope Flyer Courtesy of Phi Alpha
Walk for Hope to Shine Light on Suicide Prevention
Bowls like these will be available for purchase on Friday, April 19.
21st Annual Empty Bowls to Feed Community
Award-winning writer Crystal Wilkinson will speak as part of the A.E. Stringer Visiting Writer Series. The event is sponsored by the Marshall University Department of English.
Former Kentucky Poet-Laureate to Speak as Part of the A.E. Stringer Writers Series
The sixth annual HerdCon took place in the student center and Drinko Library. Photo Courtesy of HerdCon/Abigail Cutlip
HerdCon Draws in Local Creatives
A still from the documentary Roleplay
Documentary 'Roleplay' Debuts on Campus
Honoring Women Through Song
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Marshalls logo stands just outside the oldest building on campus, Old Main, which students can encounter during their campus tours at orientation.
Marshall Prepares for New Student Orientation
Peter Canellos speaks on the life of Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan.
Amicus Curiae Focuses on Harlan
Ashley Bohm, Livi Shonkwiler and Jaylin Harris at last years breakfast.
Alpha Xi Delta's Berry Delicious Tradition
Marshalls Last Semester Without Campus Carry
Marshall's Last Semester Without Campus Carry
Marshall First Lady Alys Smith introduced six female journalists for her fourth namesake symposium.
Alys Smith Symposium Features Female Journalists
Drinko Library
Beyond the Books: Celebrating National Libraries Week
More in Festivals & Events
TEDxMarshallU Features Student and Community Speakers
TEDxMarshallU Features Student and Community Speakers
Open Mic and Gallery to Promote Wellness Through Arts
Piff the Magic Dragon is performing as part of the Marshall Artists Series.
Interview with Comedian and Magician Piff the Magic Dragon
Annual International Festival Celebrates Diversity
Annual International Festival Celebrates Diversity
Performers from last years event
International Festival Celebrates 60 Years
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Comes to Huntington

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *