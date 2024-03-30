Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Brooks (left) and Alford (right) pose with a HerdCon 2024 prop wearing their shirts from the university’s first HerdCon.
HerdCon Cultivates Community, Organizers Say
Sarah Davis, News Editor • March 27, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Evan White won the 1500-meter run on day two.
Herd Senior Tramples Competition
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • March 30, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Rachael Peckham presenting for the Artists, Scholars and Innovators Lecture Series
Rachael Peckham Unpacks Confessional Writing
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter • March 29, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Herd Senior Tramples Competition

Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter
March 30, 2024
Evan+White+won+the+1500-meter+run+on+day+two.
Courtesy of HerdZone
Evan White won the 1500-meter run on day two.

In the second outdoor competition of the season, Marshall senior Evan White won the men’s 1500-meter run on day two of the FSU Relays with a time of 3 minutes and 55.62 seconds  in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday, March 22.

Going into the FSU Relays, Keith Roberts, coach and director of Track and Field and Cross Country, saw some progress being made.

“Last week, we had some breakout performances which has given us some good momentum going into the outdoor season,” he said. “We have some stellar competition- all outdoor, and the FSU Relays will provide us with great competition to prepare for conference.”

At the end of the race, White edged past fellow senior Ronnie Saunders at the finish line to win the race. Saunders finished second in the event with a time of 3 minutes and 55.78 seconds.

Story continues below advertisement

After the first outdoor competition for Marshall at the Charlotte 49er Classic on March 15 and 16, Roberts liked the progress he was seeing.

Senior Kylee Mastin set a new school record in the women’s 800-meter run, setting a time of 2 minutes and 09.81 seconds en route to a second place finish behind Florida State’s Suus Altorf. She broke her own record of 2 minutes and 10.62 seconds, which was set last outdoor season.

On the first day of the meet, junior thrower Rebecca Merritt set Marshall’s second-best mark in school history in the women’s hammer throw with a toss of 58.14 meters (190-9) on her first throw of the competition.

Along with Merritt, senior Josie Moore and sophomore Markayla Moore placed fourth and fifth in the women’s hammer throw. Josie and Markayla had throws of 52.94 meters (173-8) and 50.59 meters (165-11), respectively.

Junior John Purvis placed fourth in the men’s hammer throw, setting a mark of 50 meters (164-0) on his second throw.

In the women’s high jump, Australian sophomore Lara Check tied for second with a personal best jump of 1.64 meters (5-4 1/2).

Junior Quay Harrison placed eighth in the men’s high jump, making a jump of 1.85 meters (6-0 3/4).

Markayla Moore and Check placed sixth and eighth in the women’s shot put with throws of 12.90 meters (42-4) and 11.30 meters (37-1), respectively.

In the men’s long jump, freshman Grant Swider placed sixth with a jump of 6.49 meters (21-3 1/2) in the fourth attempt.

Junior Tyra Thomas placed third in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, running a time of 13.86 seconds.

Purvis placed fourth in the men’s shot put with a throw of 15.51 meters (50-10 3/4). Freshman Anthony Dunbar placed fifth in the event with a throw of 14.52 meters (47-7 3/4).

The women’s 4×100-meter team of Thomas, Marlee Porter, Dezire Gee and Kennedy Pedro placed third with a time of 47.32 seconds. The men’s 4×100-meter team of Ethan Bowens, Emihr White, Joshua Roush and Isaiah Valentine placed second with a time of 42.85 seconds.

Freshman Nyah Harrison placed eighth in the women’s 400-meter dash with a time of 57.26 seconds.

Merritt placed seventh in the women’s discus throw with a toss of 47.86 meters (157-0) on her third attempt of the competition.

Purvis placed fourth in the men’s discus throw with a toss of 48.75 meters (159-11) on his fifth attempt of the competition.

In the men’s 400-meter hurdles, freshman Peter Oliveira placed eighth with a time of 58.59 seconds. Sophomore Carson Casto placed ninth, just shy of Oliveira with a time of 58.78 seconds.

Grad student Abby Herring placed second in the women’s 1500-meter run with a time of 4 minutes and 26.75 seconds. Sophomore Hannah Wyler placed sixth with a time of 4 minutes and 39.19 seconds.

Marshall Track and Field competes next at the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, North Carolina, on March 28 and 29.

Grad student Abby Herring at the race (Courtesy of )
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Reporters
A still from the documentary Roleplay
Documentary 'Roleplay' Debuts on Campus
Rachael Peckham presenting for the Artists, Scholars and Innovators Lecture Series
Rachael Peckham Unpacks Confessional Writing
(Eiffel Tower) The Marshall University Chamber Choir took a 10 day trip to France to participate in four performances.
Chamber Choir Travels to France
Ed and Ann Bingham, music professors
Couples on Campus: The Binghams
Students Support the Language Department at Review Board
SGA Senator Hayleigh Slater
SGA Aims to Save Students’ Time
More in SPORTS
Beeman was the only player with over 10 points for the Herd.
Hokies Hurdle the Herd
Former Marshall Men’s Basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni
D’Antoni Out as Head Coach
The Herd is 5-2 this season at the new Jack Cook Field.
Herd Walks Off Redhawks
Nate Martin tallied his 16th double-double in the final game of the season.
JMU Ends Herd’s Tournament Hopes
Herd to Face Hokies in First Round of NCAA Tournament
Fans Cheer on the Herd From Home
Fans Cheer on the Herd From Home
More in Track and Field
Abby Herring (1) and Asha Bora (2) running the 5k
Herring Breaks School Record
Some of the Herd Mens Track and Field team racing at the Marshall Alumni Classic
Track and Field Wins Big at Marshall Alumni Classic
Courtesy HerdZone
Track & Field Begins Their Outdoor Season With a Record-Breaking Start
HollyAnn Swann and Caleb Bowen (Left) and Dan Green (Right) in the midst of running in their respective races.
Run, Pace, Race 100 Miles
Safiyyah Mitchell
Athlete of the Week: Safiyyah Mitchell Women’s Track and Field
Marshall University Track and Field: Senior Day

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *