Indoor Track & Field school record broken

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
February 6, 2025
The Herd is looking to finish the season strong as February is the final month for Indoor Track & Field

Another Marshall Indoor Track & Field school record was broken at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational hosted by the University of Louisville Cardinals Friday, Feb. 1-2.

Kylee Mastin continued her hot streak by breaking her own women’s mile record with a time of 4 minutes, 42.17 seconds, which placed her fifth in the seeded event.

Alycia Riveria also had a good performance in the women’s unseeded high jump, winning first place and recording a jump of 1.60 meters. The Herd’s Elicia Wood and Lara Check also had good performances in the event, both recording jumps of 1.55 meters.

“It’s always a good feeling to enter this part of the season with some momentum,” Director of Track & Field Keith Roberts said. “Of course we want to see more, but we continue to close the gap and get stronger in multiple areas. Both the men’s and women’s teams had numerous personal bests and high level performances.”

“We had multiple heat winners and event winners and improvement in the Sun Belt rankings,” Roberts said. “Jalynn Browning moved up to third in the 5,000-meter in the Sun Belt, Becca Merritt moved up to third in weight throw and Hannah Wyler moved up to third in the Sun Belt in the mile. Overall, our team energy is infectious, and that is something we have really emphasized the past two weeks.”

In the weight throw, Rebecca Merritt placed third in the women’s weight throw with a recorded distance of 19.46 meters.

Marshall Track & Field’s next event will be the Liberty Open held at Liberty University Feb. 7-8 before returning home for the Marshall Invitational Feb. 14-15.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected]

