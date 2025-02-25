Track & Field has strong start at SBC Championships

While breaking school and even conference records, Marshall’s Track & Field time has a strong start to the Indoor Sunbelt Conference Championship meet.

The Women’s Distance Medley Relay team of Brynn Mckeever, McKenna Woodruff, Hannah Wyler and multiple time SBC women’s athlete of the week winner, Kylee Mastin takes home the conference championship title with a time of 11:29.22 seconds.

The Men’s Distance Medley Relay also had a good showing when Ethan Bowens, Kazuma Bowring, Luke Goode and Justin Lipscomb placed fourth with a recorded time of 10:13.43.

Kylee Mastin also scored first and set the SBC meet record for the Women’s mile with a time 4:44.85

The Women’s team kept that hot streak going with Pentathlon athlete Lara Check and thrower Rebecca Merritt both finished with the bronze medals in the Pentathlon and Weight Throw respectfully.

Check scored a personal best mark of 3,768 points. She also won the Pentathlon long jump, scoring the most points for that event.

Merritt also recorded a personal best mark of 19.58 meters in her final indoor track meet.

Several Marshall athletes also qualified for the finals of the respective events. For the Men’s Mile, Justin Lipscomb qualified with a time of 4:24.51. For the Men’s 400m, Isaiah Harper qualified with a time of 48.95. For the Men’s 800m Kazuma Bowring qualified with a time of 1:53.40 and for the Women’s 800m Mckenna Woodruff qualified with a time of 2:13.13.

After day one, the women’s team scored 22 points putting them in fourth place and the men’s team scored 13 points.

