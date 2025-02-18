Track & Field finish strong in last indoor meet before championships

Several personal, season and school records were broken by Marshall Track & Field to close out their final indoor meet before the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships.

The Marshall Invitational was held Friday, Feb. 14-15 with field events on Friday and track events on Saturday.

“I thought we had a great day, a lot of personal bests,” said Keith Roberts, the director of track & field and cross country. “Isaiah Valentine broke a school record. Out in Boston, Kylee Mastin ran a school record. I could go on-and-on with the performances. We don’t just look at one individual, we don’t look at who finished up front, we try to build depth, and if you look at what we did, you can see we have a lot of depth.”

Valentine broke the school record in the men’s 400-meter with a time of 47.99 seconds, placing him first overall. He was also placed second in the men’s 200 with a time of 21.61, which was within half a second of breaking the school record set by Randy Moss in the 200 in 1997.

“We had a lot of meet winners, which is what we expected, and we also had some PRs,” Roberts said. “We are always trying to build up for Conference; that’s the main thing – that’s the event that counts the most: To see our kids go into it with big performances makes you feel better going into next week.”

For women’s shot put, the Herd swept the top two places, with Rebecca Merritt throwing a distance of 14.08 meters, placing first, and Markayla Moore throwing a distance of 13.74, placing second.

For men’s shot put, Anthony Dunbar placed fourth with a recorded distance of 14.40, and Perry Patrone placed sixth with a record distance of 13.97.

Another strong finish for the Herd at the invitational included Kazuma Bowring, who placed first in the men’s 800 with a time of 1:53.58 and in the men’s mile with a time of 4:12.73. Nyah Harrison, Myah Boze, Dezire Gee, Brynn McKeever placed first in the 4×400 relay with a time of 3:50.61, and Garrett Ferguson placed first in the men’s 5000 with a time of 15:09.49.

Kylee Mastin competed at Boston University’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational indoor meet where she broke the women’s 3000 school record with a time of 9:21.31.

The Herd’s next meet is the Sun Belt Indoor Championships on Monday, Feb. 24, through Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Birmingham Alabama with parts of the meet being streamed on ESPN+.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected]