Men’s Basketball Defeated by Utah State

The Marshall Men’s Basketball Team opened the Cayman Island Classic with a loss to the Utah State Aggies. Despite a strong effort from Kevon Voyles, who scored 17 points, and contributions from Cameron Crawford and Nate Martin, the Herd couldn’t overcome their opponent.

One positive aspect of the game for Marshall was their second-chance points. They converted 12 offensive rebounds into 14 points, while Utah State managed eight points from seven offensive boards.

“We didn’t play very well, and we don’t have enough resolve,” head coach Dan D’Antoni said, voicing his disappointment after the game. “We have the talent and physical ability to do it, but we have to have a resolve. That is an aggressiveness and toughness to get the job done.”

Although Marshall found themselves trailing by 15 points in the first 30 minutes of play, they managed to narrow the deficit to just four points with 10:23 left on the clock. However, the Aggies would ultimately run away with the game, winning 83-60.