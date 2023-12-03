Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Nate Martin battles for the ball.
NEWS
Mikio Mori
Japanese Ambassador to Visit Campus
Sarah Davis, News Editor • November 29, 2023
View All
SPORTS
Nate Martin battles for the ball.
Men's Basketball Walloped by the Wildcats
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • December 4, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
The World Boutique is located at East Hall.
Shopping Challenges Addressed by Campus Boutique
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • November 26, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Men’s Basketball Defeated by Utah State

Joel Spears, Student Reporter
December 3, 2023

The Marshall Men’s Basketball Team opened the Cayman Island Classic with a loss to the Utah State Aggies. Despite a strong effort from Kevon Voyles, who scored 17 points, and contributions from Cameron Crawford and Nate Martin, the Herd couldn’t overcome their opponent.

One positive aspect of the game for Marshall was their second-chance points. They converted 12 offensive rebounds into 14 points, while Utah State managed eight points from seven offensive boards.

“We didn’t play very well, and we don’t have enough resolve,” head coach Dan D’Antoni said, voicing his disappointment after the game. “We have the talent and physical ability to do it, but we have to have a resolve. That is an aggressiveness and toughness to get the job done.” 

Although Marshall found themselves trailing by 15 points in the first 30 minutes of play, they managed to narrow the deficit to just four points with 10:23 left on the clock. However, the Aggies would ultimately run away with the game, winning 83-60.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
Nate Martin battles for the ball.
Men's Basketball Walloped by the Wildcats
Nate Martin dunking
Men's Basketball Loses to Radford
Wyatt Fricks dunking
Men’s Basketball Wins Final Exhibition
Marshall athletics sponsored Hoops in Huntington, which featured the athletes interacting with fans and competing with one another.
Hoops in Huntington Takes Over Downtown
Kinsey in the 2022-2023 season
Kinsey Signs Contract With Utah Jazz
Senior Taevion Kinsey
Taevion Kinsey Declares for the 2023 NBA Draft
More in Reporters
Marshall lost to Northern Kentucky 76-66.
Women's Basketball Falls to Northern Kentucky
The World Boutique is located at East Hall.
Shopping Challenges Addressed by Campus Boutique
Open Mic and Gallery to Promote Wellness Through Arts
Volleyball Loses to Arkansas State
Abby Herring
Abby Herring Makes Marshall Cross Country History
The poster for the upcoming ceremony
Marshall to Host Public Relations Hall of Fame Ceremony
More in SPORTS
Rasheen Ali attempts to hurdle a defender.
Marshall Football Wins ‘75’ Memorial Game
The Herd Mens Soccer team celebrates their 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Tournament Championship win.
Men’s Soccer Defeats WVU in Sun Belt Championship
Herd Football Battered in Boone
Marshall Volleyball Falls in Four-Set Match
Alvaro Garcia-Pascual running for the ball
Men's Soccer Beats UK, Advances to Championship
The Marshall Mens Soccer Team celebrates after a goal.
Men's Soccer Advances
About the Contributor
Joel Spears, Student Reporter
Joel Spears is a senior at Marshall University majoring in journalism. Born and raised in West Virginia, Joel enjoys spending time with his friends and family. Joel is an avid football fan and loves playing music or games in his free time. Joel would love to have his own show one day talking about a variety of topics.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *