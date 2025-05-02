Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Esports program levels up for next year

Nolan Duncan, Staff Reporter
May 2, 2025

Marshall University’s Esports program is evolving to prepare for next semester.

Director of esports Kyle Trapp said the club is splitting into the competitive-focused esports program and the more casual-focused gaming club, so no gamer feels left out on campus.

Trapp said the esports program will see new opportunities arise. Alongside new sponsors for the program, students will be able to earn scholarships for being part of the teams. For students who aren’t on the competitive teams, Trapp said they can still assist with the broadcast opportunities for the program at the new Thunderdome in partnership with the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications.

“We’re going to make sure scholarships are available going into this more varsity realm of what’s happening,” Trapp said. “We’re going to continue to just ride off that success, making sure we’re bringing the best and brightest going forward into these matches.”

Story continues below advertisement

The vice president of the new gaming club, who wanted to be referred to as RC, said the decision to offer a casual club was to create a comfortable space for those who enjoy gaming, but may be scared off by the more aggressive nature of competitive esports.

“I’m pretty bad at video games,” RC said, “but I love video games, and I think people in that same situation deserve a space where people can just hang out and bond and build a community and build lasting friendships over their enjoyment of video games.”

RC said the gaming club will use its role as a casual space to support the new ACE Center in East Hall next year.

“We’re going to be really putting our weight behind that and really showing our support for them,” RC said. “And if we can, we’re going to be doing that with as many departments on Marshall’s campus as possible.”

Trapp said the group’s success at recent tournaments has allowed the program to be more legitimized in the university’s eyes. The program already sees where it can expand, from forming a Marvel Rivals team to even earning scholarships by racing in the E-NASCAR series for Marshall.

Nolan Duncan can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$580
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Peckham is an award-winning author and professor of creative nonfiction in Marshall's English Department. (Courtesy of Rachael Peckham)
Marshall professor reflects on teaching career she ‘wouldn’t trade for anything’
AI assistant gives study help to students
Christian Spears, Marshall Athletic Director set to leave Marshall. (The Parthenon/Nate Harrah)
Christian Spears to depart from Marshall
Insomnia Cookies employee Jenna Wade serves up ice cream, one of the many treats offered by the dessert shop.
Insomnia Cookies makes Huntington debut near campus
Cole died in July 2020 (Courtesy of Lauren's Wish)
Morrisey signs Lauren's Law, cracking down on drug crime
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Delegate Clay Riley, House Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle and Sen. Amy Grady previewed how their agendas will reflect the state’s in the 87th regular session on Friday, Feb. 7.
West Virginia Legislative Session in review
More in Staff
The series premiered on March 26 (Courtesy of Apple)
The pendulum has swung, the comedy genre is back
Beyond a caffeine fix, coffee can often serve as a social aspect for students.
Marshall students weigh in on campus caffeine culture
Kylie Fisher, Sophia Hurrion, Aisling McGrane and Emma Vanderheyden were honored in a pre-match ceremony against the Texas State Bobcats for Senior Day where they swept them in all six finished matches.
Tennis wraps up regular season: looks forward to SBC Tournament
The Parthenon's newsroom door displays inclusive stickers.
Editorial: Laws can’t change who ‘We Are’
Official university seal featuring namesake John Marshall outside the Rec Center
ACLU-WV sues Trump administration for revoking Marshall student’s visa
Although Red Dawson’s time as a part of Marshall’s coaching staff led to a record of only 7-30-1, his influence at Marshall means more than just a record.
New football endowment named after ‘Marshall Legend’
More in University News
Protesters gathered on Marshall’s campus to protest name changes post DEI rollback.
Community members protest changes to LGBTQ, intercultural offices
The updated mascot was posted on HerdZone in early April. (Courtesy of HerdZone via Instagram)
Vintage Marco logo receives a minor makeover
Cara Filler (Courtesy of Cara Filler)
More than a statistic: the impact of driving safety
Gaming at Marshall has a community of over 700 members. (Courtesy of Marshall Gaming)
Marshall University Esports varsity teams finishes Top 8 nationally during debut season
Waller Davis 2025 Logo (Courtesy of Waller Davis)
Waller and Davis aim for transparency with students
Marshall joins United States Health Promoting Campuses Network
Donate to The Parthenon
$580
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal