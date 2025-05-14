Marshall celebrates 1,500 graduates during spring commencement ceremonies

Nearly 1,500 graduates walked across the stage and turned their tassels toward the next chapter of their lives at the Spring 2025 Commencement, carrying on Marshall’s stories of success.

Two ceremonies took place at the Marshall Health Network Arena on Saturday, May 10, to accommodate all degree programs and candidates across undergraduate, graduate and doctoral levels.

At both ceremonies, President Brad D. Smith welcomed graduates and guests with a message about the meaning of commencement.

“Commencement is a celebration of achievement. It’s a declaration of achievement and a reminder of potential,” Smith said. “It’s a reminder of the power of education in shaping lives and building a better future.”

Story continues below advertisement

Smith also reflected on Marshall’s vision statement, “Marshall for All, Marshall Forever,” referencing the university’s commitment to providing affordable and success-oriented education.

The morning ceremony included graduates from the Lewis College of Business, College of Education and Professional Development, College of Science, College of Engineering and Computer Sciences and the Division of Aviation. Candidates for doctoral degrees in nursing anesthesia practice, business administration and education also crossed the stage.

The afternoon ceremony recognized graduates from the College of Health Professions, College of Liberal Arts, College of Arts and Media and the Regents Bachelor of Arts program. Candidates earning doctoral degrees in physical therapy, nursing practice and pharmacy were also celebrated, along with those completing the School of Pharmacy’s graduate program.

This year’s keynote speaker was award-winning journalist and documentarian Soledad O’Brien. In her address, she urged graduates to follow their passions.

“Do not listen to other people’s take on the life that you should lead. By not listening, you can figure out what your heart is telling you to do,” O’Brien said.

“If you go where your passion is, where your heart leads you, I guarantee you will have some incredible experiences,” she added. “Lean into your voice and lean into making change where it needs to be made. Invest your heart and soul into ideas and people.”

“You have a great education if you are sitting here, which means you have an obligation. Not everybody has the chance that you got to have, and that means you have the power to help others. So use your voice in defense of others who cannot speak for themselves,” O’Brien said.

Student Body President Brea Belville spoke about the journey students have taken and what lies ahead.

“Today is about something much bigger. We depart not only with degrees but with knowledge and new opportunities ahead and most importantly with family, because once you come to Marshall, you become part of a community that’ll stand with you for the rest of your life,” Belville said.

“And now as sons and daughters of Marshall, we have the privilege of adding our own chapters to the ongoing story. Marshall’s story of determination, grit, and triumph. Graduates, we are living pieces of Marshall’s story,” she said.

Meanwhile, Faculty Senate Chair Shawn Schulenberg encouraged graduates to remain curious as they move forward.

“We hope you leave this place with a lifelong curiosity, the kind that digs and lingers on hard questions and refuses easy answers,” Schulenberg said. “The world will try to sell you certainty, don’t buy it. Keep asking, keep learning, don’t sell your curiosity.”

Bethany Jarrell can be contacted at [email protected].