The No. 6 nationally ranked Marshall Men’s Soccer drew in a low scoring game 1-1 against the St. John’s University Red Storm at Hoops Family Field on Saturday, Sept. 14, making their 2024 season record 4-1-1.

“I think we played very well in the first half; we definitely had some things going,” head coach Chris Grassie said post-game. “We just need a little bit more quality, a bit more precision, as we are going forward. I feel like we let them off the hook a little bit, but St. John’s played really well. They kept battling, and they were getting us in transitions. I definitely feel like we dropped a couple of points there, but it is what it is.”

“I definitely think we have had some good performances over the beginning of the season,” he said. “It’s something to build on for sure, but we still haven’t put together 90 minutes, which we can hopefully do against South Carolina.”

Marshall goalkeeper Dan Rose stopped a shot from the Red Storm just 90 seconds into the contest.

After that shot, both teams’ offenses went silent until Alexander Stjernegaard scored off of a pass from Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos in the 18th minute, making the score 1-0 with the Herd in the lead.

Rose made another save against a free kick with just five minutes left in the first half, maintaining the 1-0 lead.

As the second half started, Marshall and St. John’s showed off their defense with no shots on goal. However, the Red Storm broke that lock with a three-part play with Miguel Diaz kicking the ball toward the goal, Thomas Lamaille heading the ball and Tyler Morok firing the ball past Rose to make his collegiate scoring debut. Tying the game 1-1 in the 67th minute.

After that goal, the Red Storm offense and Marshall’s defense turned it up into high gear leading to saved shots in the 72nd, 77th and 87th minutes of the game.

“We are coming along; we are definitely seeing the ideas,” Grassie said. “It’s starting to come to fruition a little bit. We just need a little bit more ‘killer instinct’ at times, and we will be fine.”

According to HerdZone, it was the team’s first draw since Nov. 20, 2022, at No. 4 Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Marshall begins conference play against the South Carolina University Gamecocks at Eugene E. Stone III Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, Friday, Sept. 20. The game will start at 7 p.m.

