Men’s and Women’s Soccer battle in Conway

Nate Harrah, Student Reporter
October 25, 2024
Courtesy of HerdZone
Fujita launches the ball during a previous match.

Both Men’s and Women’s Soccer played the Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers with the men drawing and women losing in a double header Friday, Oct. 18, at the CCU Soccer Complex in Conway, South Carolina.

The Women’s team started the day off against the Chanticleers at 3 p.m.

The Herd took the loss against the Chanticleers 1-0, making their season record 3-6-4 and 1-3-3 in conference play.

In the 23rd minute of the game, Coastal Carolina was able to take the lead after Eleanor Ashton fired a shot past Marshall goalkeeper Tyra Stenseth to make score 1-0.

In the 62nd minute, Marshall started to put pressure on Coastal Carolina when Bailey Fisher fired a shot on goal, but Coastal Carolina’s goalkeeper was able to save, preserving their 1-0 lead.

The Herd outshot the Chanticleers 20-6 but was not able to even the game against CCU.

Marshall Women’s Soccer will next face the Old Dominion Monarchs Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the ODU Soccer Complex in Norfolk, Virginia. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The No. 3 ranked Marshall Men’s Soccer had a lopsided 0-0 draw against Coastal Carolina, making their season record 8-1-3 and 3-0-1 in conference play.

“Fair play to them, though I hope they play like that against everyone as it’s tough to break down,” head coach Chris Grassie. “A bit like trying to crack a safe under water. Still, I thought we created enough chances to win it, and there’s not much we’d change to our approach or application. We showed good game spirit in solving the problems they presented us; it just didn’t fall for us tonight with the goal.”

The game started at 8 p.m., and the Herd tried to push through the Chanticleers’ defense with multiple shots in the first half.

In the 29th minute, Marshall’s Takahiro Fujita, who led the Herd in shots with five, was able to fire a shot towards the goal, but the CCU goalkeeper was able to knock the ball away, continuing the scoreless game.

Similarly to the women’s team, the men’s offense produced a staggering 23 shots, while Coastal Carolina only had three shots.

Even though the Herd outshot the Chanticleers, even leading them on shots on goal 9-2, they were not able to thread the needle to get a goal, leading to the draw.

“Coastal presents a difficult challenge for us, but that’s why it’s such a great sport,” Grassie said. “They just drop back and defend their box with all 11 players in a 25 by 40-yard square. That’s quite unique.”

Marshall Men’s Soccer faces the Georgia Southern Eagles Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Eagle Field in Statesboro, Georgia. The game is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].

