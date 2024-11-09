Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Men’s Soccer draws with the Wildcats

Nate Harrah, Student Reporter
November 9, 2024
HerdZone
Rodrigues dos Santos celebrates after his goal.

The No. 6 Marshall Men’s Soccer drew in its penultimate regular season game against the University of Kentucky Wildcats, making their season record 9-1-5 and 4-0-4 in conference play. The game took place Friday, Nov. 1, in Lexington, Kentucky.

“I thought we battled really well tonight,” head coach Chris Grassie said. “Kentucky away in a rivalry game is always tough, but I thought we were unlucky not to win it. I’m very proud of the guys.”

Before the game started, the Wildcat’s hosted a ceremony for Senior Night featuring their four seniors. 

In the 23rd minute, Marshall’s Taimu Okiyoshi lined up for a free kick. After the kick, the ball found Aleksandar Vukovic at the other side of the box. He headed the ball toward Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos who shot the ball past Wildcat’s goalkeeper Casper Mols to give Marshall the lead 1-0 in the first half.

Story continues below advertisement

This was the team-leading ninth goal for Rodrigues dos Santos and his eighth in his last nine matches.

In the first half, the Wildcats’ lead in offense seven shots to the Herd’s four, but Marshall’s goalkeeper, Dan Rose, was able to get several key saves in the first half to keep Marshall’s lead going into 

the second half of the match.

In the 68th minute, Kentucky’s Oliver Stavdel foundhis teammate, Josh Gordan, wide open on the right side of the pitch. Running towards the goal, Gordan sidekicked the ball to Logan Dorsey, who fired the ball past Rose to even the match 1-1.

Dorsey was the NCAA Player of the Week and the SBC Offensive Player of the Week and had four goals, including a hat trick, in the span of two games.

In the 78th minute, Kentucky’s Eric Onos found himself open in the midfield and fired a shot on goal, but Rose was able to save it, keeping the tie.

Kentucky finished the second half with six shots to Marshall’s five. 

Ever since 2005, Marshall and UK feature an all-time series record is 12-8-5 in favor of UK.

With this draw, The Herd has guaranteed a top seeding in the Sunbelt Conference Tournament and is able to host the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.

“If we win at home, we win the championship; you can’t ask for better chance than that when trying to win trophies,” Grassie said. “I feel good about our chances.” 

After the game against West Virginia University, the Herd will start the post season with the Sun Belt Championship as the Herd looks to repeat back-to-back. The SBC championships will begin on Nov. 10 with the finals match on Nov. 17.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Men's Soccer
Fujita launches the ball during a previous match.
Men’s and Women’s Soccer battle in Conway
Players celebrate during a previous match at home.
Men’s Soccer knocks off the Knights
Joao Roberto celebrates with his teammates following his goal in the final moments to tie the game.
Men’s Soccer draws with the Dukes
Men’s Soccer slays the Monarchs
Men’s Soccer slays the Monarchs
Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week Alexander Stjernegaard launches the ball during a previous matchup at Hoops Family Field.
Men’s Soccer outlasts the Gamecocks
Stjernegaard walks across the field following his goal in the 18th minute of the Sept. 14 match against St. Johns University.
Men’s soccer ties with the Red Storm
More in Reporters
J.D. Vance smiles at a rally
A new Vice President-elect: What you need to know about JD Vance
Volleyball prepares for road trip
FBI notifies of non-credible bomb-threats at polling locations
Student Garden prepares for end of the growing season
Student Garden prepares for end of the growing season
The Marshall Thrift Store is located in Holderby Hall.
Sustainability Department praises thrift store for eco-friendly efforts
Jackson coaches during a previous season.
Men’s Basketball batters the Bears
More in SPORTS
Christian Fitzpatrick celebrates following his touchdown to give the Herd the lead.
Late game scores lead the Herd past the War Hawks
Women’s Basketball takes down UPIKE
Women’s Basketball takes down UPIKE
Women’s Soccer prepares for final matchup
Women’s Soccer prepares for final matchup
Swim and Dive loses nailbiter to Duquesne
Swim and Dive loses nailbiter to Duquesne
Turner takes the handoff from Braxton
Herd pounces on the Panthers
Teagan Melton prepares to return the ball over the net against the Dukes.
Volleyball looks to build upon positives after falling to JMU
Donate to The Parthenon
$200
$500
Contributed
Our Goal