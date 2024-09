Senior Cross-Country runner Kylee Mastin finished third in the women’s six-kilometer with a personal best time of 20 minutes, 57 seconds on Friday, Sept. 13, at Appalachian State’s Firetower Project Run in Boone, North Carolina.

Mastin’s effort in the 6K pushed the Herd into a fourth-place finish with 11 total teams competing. She also led all Sun Belt Conference runners at the meet. Mastin’s teammate Hannah Wyler was the closest to Mastin with a time of 21 minutes, 57 seconds.

“Our women’s one-through-five split was a little bigger than we would have liked, but for our first 6K, it was still pretty good,” head coach Caleb Bowen said. “I told the girls that running the extra kilometer today will make the 5K feel easier at the Conference meet.”

The men’s team was led by freshman James Lipscomb, who finished his collegiate 8K debut with a time of 25 minutes, 4 seconds and a top-20 finish. The closest Herd athlete behind Lipscomb was John Duvall with a time of 25 minutes, 44 seconds.

“Our men’s one-through-five split was a little over 60 seconds, so that is pretty good for our first 8K,” Bowen said.

Lipscomb led the Herd’s other men’s runners to a sixth-place finish out of 10 other teams competing.

The Herd’s next contest will take place at the Live in Lou Classic on Saturday, Oct. 5.

