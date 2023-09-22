Marshall Hosts Cross Country Meet for the First Time in 34 Years

For the first time since 1989, Marshall Cross Country hosted a home meet which resulted in podium finishes for both the women’s and men’s teams on Friday, Sept. 15.

The women’s cross-country team won the 2023 Thundering Herd Invitational with 40 points, edging out Morehead State, who finished with 52 points. Abby Herring won the 5k with a time of 17:01. Kylee Mastin joined her teammate with a time of 17:50, making them the only two competitors to finish in under 18 minutes.

“It was a lot of hard work, so thank you to all who helped put this together,” Head Coach Caleb Bowen said. “I think we made it a pretty good event; all of the athletes enjoyed it, the teams enjoyed it. We are really proud of our athletes at Marshall.”

The men’s team finished second in the 8k with 52 points and secured two top-ten finishes. Evan White finished in fourth place, followed by teammate Ronnie Saunders at eighth.

The Herd will go on the road for the Louisville Classic at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville, KY on Sept. 30.