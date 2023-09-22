Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Matt James is the executive director of alumni relations.
Banner for Super Marco Bros. theme
Installation Art Class Designs Exhibit in Honor of Homecoming
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • September 22, 2023
Senior players were honored before the match.
Women’s Soccer Lose in Sun Belt Opener
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • September 21, 2023
Homecoming 2023 Presents Traditions and New Opportunities
Sarah Davis, News Editor • September 22, 2023
Marshall Hosts Cross Country Meet for the First Time in 34 Years

Joseph DiCristofaro, News Editor
September 19, 2023
The+womens+cross+country+race+at+Huntington+YMCAs+Kennedy+Center+Outdoor+Recreation+facility.
Rafael Alfonso
The women’s cross country race at Huntington YMCA’s Kennedy Center Outdoor Recreation facility.

For the first time since 1989, Marshall Cross Country hosted a home meet which resulted in podium finishes for both the women’s and men’s teams on Friday, Sept. 15.

The women’s cross-country team won the 2023 Thundering Herd Invitational with 40 points, edging out Morehead State, who finished with 52 points. Abby Herring won the 5k with a time of 17:01.  Kylee Mastin joined her teammate with a time of 17:50, making them the only two competitors to finish in under 18 minutes. 

“It was a lot of hard work, so thank you to all who helped put this together,” Head Coach Caleb Bowen said. “I think we made it a pretty good event; all of the athletes enjoyed it, the teams enjoyed it. We are really proud of our athletes at Marshall.”

The men’s team finished second in the 8k with 52 points and secured two top-ten finishes. Evan White finished in fourth place, followed by teammate Ronnie Saunders at eighth. 

The Herd will go on the road for the Louisville Classic at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville, KY on Sept. 30.
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor
Joseph DiCristofaro is the sports editor for The Parthenon. Joseph is a junior broadcast journalism major from Bluefield, West Virginia. In his free time, he enjoys spending time outdoors and watching sports with friends.
Rafael Alfonso, Content Editor
Rafael Alfonso serves as The Parthenon's resident active voice aficionado and website mastermind. In more official words, he's the paper's content editor. In his free time, he practices various martial arts and keeps up with his loved ones back in his hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Once he graduates (assumedly) in 2025, he hopes to combine his computer science and creative writing majors into things that make people happier.

