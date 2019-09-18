Cross country wins big at Adidas Winthrop Invitational

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Marshall University Thundering Herd men and women’s cross-country teams raced Saturday Sept. 14 in Rock Hill, South Carolina for the 36th annual Adidas Winthrop Invitational.

“Coming out on top in both men and women’s was our goal,” Assistant Coach Caleb Bowen said. “This was just the second meet of the season, but it is a good starting point.”

The Herd women were victorious in the 5,000-meter race finishing with 28 points and a total time of 1:36.49 for the team. Sophomore Madelyn Garrison led Marshall, coming in fourth place with a time of 18:59.1.

“It was a huge confidence booster,” Garrison said. “It was a great way to start off the season and if we just keep building off of this and keep using each other as motivation, then I think it is going to be a great year.”

Finishing behind her was freshman Julia Muller at fifth (19:05.3) and freshman Sydney Smith securing sixth (19:11.3) in the race. Freshman Abby Herring also had a top 10 finish placing eighth with a time of 19:20.7. Additionally, sophomores Myah McAlister and Alexandra Evans finished 13th with times of 20:12.3 and 17th at 20:17.9. Senior Audreana Lewis finished out the top 20 for the Herd at 18th and a 20:35.5 time.

The men finished with a total of 23 points in the race, which was enough to capture the invitational. The Herd took the 8,000-meter course and was led by freshman Ronnie Saunders in fourth place (25:12.3).

“It was awesome to go out there and finally show every body what we got,” Saunders said. “I really liked the course. It was great for a fast time and we all did well.”

Senior Alex Minor finished behind Saunders in fifth place (25:27.6). Another freshman, Evan White, placed seventh (25:37.0) behind University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s sophomore Joseph Wilson. Marshall also had senior Daniel Green place ninth with 26:10.4, senior Hunter Deem finish 17th with a time of 26:44.8 and freshman Paul Sepuleveda place 20th at 26:44.8.

Marshall will compete again Saturday, Oct. 5 at the 18th Annual Live in Lou Cross Country Classic in Kentucky.

Brigham Warf can be contacted at [email protected]