Abby Herring Makes Marshall Cross Country History

Abby Herring has made history as the third-ever runner in Marshall’s cross country program to advance to the NCAA Division I Cross Country National Championships.

The previous two runners who achieved this feat were Kim Nutter in 1979 and Matt Schiffbauer in 2011.

Herring secured her spot in the national championships with a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional on Friday, Nov. 10. Her performance earned her a ticket to the finals, which will be held in Charlottesville, Virginia, Nov. 18.

Reflecting on her achievement, Herring expressed her excitement and gratitude, stating, “Going into regionals this year, I knew that there was a chance that I could make it to nationals, but it definitely wasn’t guaranteed.”

Story continues below advertisement

During the Sun Belt Conference Championship last month, Herring finished as the runner-up, earning her First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors. As a four-time All-Conference winner, she is one of two female athletes in school history to accomplish such a feat.

Herring’s success is matched by her fellow teammate, Kylee Mastin, who also achieved All-Conference honors and finished in the top 50. Additionally, sophomore Hannah Wyler had a breakout season, finishing in the top 100.

As for the men’s team, senior Evan White, an all-conference runner, finished in the top 50 to cap off his cross country career, and Ronnie Saunders finished 100th in the final race.

Head coach Caleb Bowen expressed his pride and excitement for Herring’s achievement, stating, “Abby punching her ticket to nationals was just so awesome. I couldn’t be any prouder of her.”

He commended her for her gritty performance and determination throughout the race. Bowen also highlighted the success of both the men’s and women’s teams.

The women’s team finished in the top 15, ensuring that they will be ranked in the region for the season.