Rasheen Ali attempts to hurdle a defender.
The poster for the upcoming ceremony
Marshall to Host Public Relations Hall of Fame Ceremony
Makai Laguines, Student Reporter • November 20, 2023
Rasheen Ali attempts to hurdle a defender.
Marshall Football Wins '75' Memorial Game
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • November 24, 2023
Ryann Province sings at Tunes Tuesday.
Singer Ryann Renae Performs at Tunes Tuesday Live Event
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • November 19, 2023
Abby Herring Makes Marshall Cross Country History

Joel Spears, Student Reporter
November 21, 2023
Courtesy of HerdZone
Abby Herring

Abby Herring has made history as the third-ever runner in Marshall’s cross country program to advance to the NCAA Division I Cross Country National Championships. 

The previous two runners who achieved this feat were Kim Nutter in 1979 and Matt Schiffbauer in 2011.

Herring secured her spot in the national championships with a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional on Friday, Nov. 10. Her performance earned her a ticket to the finals, which will be held in Charlottesville, Virginia, Nov. 18. 

Reflecting on her achievement, Herring expressed her excitement and gratitude, stating, “Going into regionals this year, I knew that there was a chance that I could make it to nationals, but it definitely wasn’t guaranteed.”

During the Sun Belt Conference Championship last month, Herring finished as the runner-up, earning her First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors. As a four-time All-Conference winner, she is one of two female athletes in school history to accomplish such a feat. 

Herring’s success is matched by her fellow teammate, Kylee Mastin, who also achieved All-Conference honors and finished in the top 50. Additionally, sophomore Hannah Wyler had a breakout season, finishing in the top 100.

As for the men’s team, senior Evan White, an all-conference runner, finished in the top 50 to cap off his cross country career, and Ronnie Saunders finished 100th in the final race.

Head coach Caleb Bowen expressed his pride and excitement for Herring’s achievement, stating, “Abby punching her ticket to nationals was just so awesome. I couldn’t be any prouder of her.” 

He commended her for her gritty performance and determination throughout the race. Bowen also highlighted the success of both the men’s and women’s teams.

The women’s team finished in the top 15, ensuring that they will be ranked in the region for the season. 
About the Contributor
Joel Spears, Student Reporter
Joel Spears is a senior at Marshall University majoring in journalism. Born and raised in West Virginia, Joel enjoys spending time with his friends and family. Joel is an avid football fan and loves playing music or games in his free time. Joel would love to have his own show one day talking about a variety of topics.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
