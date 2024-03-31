Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Brooks (left) and Alford (right) pose with a HerdCon 2024 prop wearing their shirts from the university’s first HerdCon.
HerdCon Cultivates Community, Organizers Say
Sarah Davis, News Editor • March 27, 2024
View All
SPORTS
The Herd is still searching for its first road win as they head to Blacksburg.
Baseball Falls in Nailbiter
Ben Cower, Student Reporter • March 31, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Rachael Peckham presenting for the Artists, Scholars and Innovators Lecture Series
Rachael Peckham Unpacks Confessional Writing
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter • March 29, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Baseball Falls in Nailbiter

Ben Cower, Student Reporter
March 31, 2024
The+Herd+is+still+searching+for+its+first+road+win+as+they+head+to+Blacksburg.
Courtesy of HerdZone
The Herd is still searching for its first road win as they head to Blacksburg.

Marshall Baseball failed to seal the deal for a series sweep on Sunday, March 24, falling to the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Jack Cook Field in 14 innings, 6-4. 

Two wins across two contests on Friday and Saturday had already clinched the Herd the series over the Red Wolves. Sunday’s contest was the first to enter extra innings.

“Tough loss today,” Marshall head coach Greg Beals said. “We went a long time and asked a lot of Nick Weyrich.”

Weyrich, the Herd’s top reliever this season, entered the matchup in the seventh inning and proceeded to pitch 7.2 innings, earning nine strikeouts. Marshall starting pitcher Carter Lyles only pitched 3.2 innings, and Griffin Miller and Alex McKay combined for 2.1 innings of pitching. Peyton Schofield relieved Weyrich in the top of the fourteenth inning to finish the final third of the frame.

Story continues below advertisement

Weyrich, a right-handed closer, pitched the most innings of any bullpen-birthed player in the contest. 

“Weyrich pitched his tail off and just kind of ran out of gas there at the end,” Beals said. “It was his game, and he wanted the ball, so we kept the ball in his hands.”

After a busy yet scoreless first inning, two errors in the top of the second combined with effective batting for the Red Wolves allowed Arkansas to claw its way into an early 2-0 lead. Calin Smith then scored for Marshall from second base in the bottom of the third inning after Arkansas State’s shortstop Austen Jaslove committed a throwing error.

All was quiet once again until the top of the seventh inning, as a then-cold Weyrich entered the contest for Marshall and proceeded to surrender two runs in the top of the frame, struggling early. The Herd refused to quit, rallying back in the bottom of the ninth frame.

“We had a heck of a ninth inning,” Beals said. “We rallied and put three singles on the board to load the bases. We were able to score in that inning.”

Erratic pitching from 0.00-ERA Red Wolves pitcher Hudson Ross enabled hot Herd bats to load the bases and rally, tying the contest 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth.

Weyrich and a slew of Red Wolves pitchers sliced through the next through innings before Marshall loaded the bases in the bottom of the 13th, but couldn’t capitalize. Two runs from Arkansas State from a then-sputtering Weyrich, who was over 120 pitches on the day, earned the Red Wolves the game-winning lead runs in the top of the fourteenth inning.

“We had opportunities offensively to finish that ballgame,” Beals said. “We just weren’t able to get that key hit we had in the first two days of the series. We had key hits when we needed them and didn’t today.”

Marshall falls to an 8-15 overall record and a 2-4 record in Sun Belt Conference play. The Herd’s next contest is Tuesday, March 26, at Blacksburg, Virginia, dueling the Virginia Tech Hokies. First pitch for the contest will be at 6 p.m.

“I’m proud of my guys,” Beals said. “I told them after the game that today was a great fight. We just have to play cleaner to win these big games.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Baseball
The Herd is 5-2 this season at the new Jack Cook Field.
Herd Walks Off Redhawks
Tre Hondras swings for the fence during the opening pitch in the new stadium.
Baseball Wins Opening Home Series in New Stadium
Courtesy of HerdZone
Texas State Sweeps Marshall Baseball in Three-Game Series
Charles Hill Moffat Lecture Discusses Black Baseball History
Charles Hill Moffat Lecture Discusses Black Baseball History
Courtesy of HerdZone
Baseball Swept by Ragin' Cajuns
Courtesy of HerdZone
Baseball Gets Its First SBC Series Win of The Season
More in Reporters
Evan White won the 1500-meter run on day two.
Herd Senior Tramples Competition
A still from the documentary Roleplay
Documentary 'Roleplay' Debuts on Campus
Rachael Peckham presenting for the Artists, Scholars and Innovators Lecture Series
Rachael Peckham Unpacks Confessional Writing
(Eiffel Tower) The Marshall University Chamber Choir took a 10 day trip to France to participate in four performances.
Chamber Choir Travels to France
Ed and Ann Bingham, music professors
Couples on Campus: The Binghams
Students Support the Language Department at Review Board
More in SPORTS
Beeman was the only player with over 10 points for the Herd.
Hokies Hurdle the Herd
Former Marshall Men’s Basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni
D’Antoni Out as Head Coach
Nate Martin tallied his 16th double-double in the final game of the season.
JMU Ends Herd’s Tournament Hopes
Herd to Face Hokies in First Round of NCAA Tournament
Fans Cheer on the Herd From Home
Fans Cheer on the Herd From Home
The women’s team poses with their trophy following their win in the Sun Belt Championship.
Women's Basketball Makes Herd History

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *