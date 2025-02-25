Baseball ties series against Georgia Tech

After a comeback win against the Yellow Jackets Monday, Feb. 24, the Herd tied the series 2-2, giving Marshall a 2-6 record for the season.

“Really happy for our guys to end this tough road stand with a win,” head coach Greg Beals said. “I love our desire and willingness to compete. We strung really tough at bats together in the last four innings.”

For the final game of the series, Marshall was able to complete a comeback after being down 7-3 entering the top of the seventh.

Marshall’s Maika Niu led off the inning with a single and then proceeded to steal second. AJ Havrilla then hit the ball to left center for a double and put Niu across the plate, making the score 7-4.

Elijah Vogelsong got in on the fun when he hit a first pitch, two-out homerun making the score 7-6, making the Herd within one run of the Yellow Jackets.

Later on in the eighth inning, Havrilla, with two runners on base, and catcher Nolan Wilson had back-to-back home runs, giving the Herd a 10-7 lead.

The nail in the coffin for the Yellow Jackets came in the ninth when Eddie Leon hit a home run and Havrilla followed with a two-out RBI to score the 11th and 12th runs of the game.

“AJ Havrilla had a great day at the plate,” Beals said. “It was also good to see Nolan Wilson and Elijah Vogelsong get big hits. We also got some key performances on the mound. Alex McKay came in and got a double play to end the second. Clint Moak came in with the bases loaded and struck out their best player. Tim Baird was really good today, and I believe his performance is what flipped the momentum of the game.”

Marshall lost the first game of the series to an 11-1 mercy rule blowout, but the Herd was able to bounce back in the second game with several timely hits to win the game 4-2, giving the Yellow Jackets its first loss of the season. However, Marshall did lose the third game of the series 11-6.

Marshall looks to continue to strive for that winning record with its home opening series against the FDU Knights, with games being played Friday and Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and a one-game match up with the Ohio University Bobcats, also at Jack Cook Field, Tuesday, March 4.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].