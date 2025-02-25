Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Baseball ties series against Georgia Tech

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
February 25, 2025
Courtesy of HerdZone
Tyler Kamerer hit .384 in the series with a double and 2 RBI in the series.

After a comeback win against the Yellow Jackets Monday, Feb. 24, the Herd tied the series 2-2, giving Marshall a 2-6 record for the season.

“Really happy for our guys to end this tough road stand with a win,” head coach Greg Beals said. “I love our desire and willingness to compete. We strung really tough at bats together in the last four innings.”

For the final game of the series, Marshall was able to complete a comeback after being down 7-3 entering the top of the seventh.

Marshall’s Maika Niu led off the inning with a single and then proceeded to steal second. AJ Havrilla then hit the ball to left center for a double and put Niu across the plate, making the score 7-4.

Story continues below advertisement

Elijah Vogelsong got in on the fun when he hit a first pitch, two-out homerun making the score 7-6, making the Herd within one run of the Yellow Jackets.

Later on in the eighth inning, Havrilla, with two runners on base, and catcher Nolan Wilson had back-to-back home runs, giving the Herd a 10-7 lead.

The nail in the coffin for the Yellow Jackets came in the ninth when Eddie Leon hit a home run and Havrilla followed with a two-out RBI to score the 11th and 12th runs of the game.

“AJ Havrilla had a great day at the plate,” Beals said. “It was also good to see Nolan Wilson and Elijah Vogelsong get big hits. We also got some key performances on the mound. Alex McKay came in and got a double play to end the second. Clint Moak came in with the bases loaded and struck out their best player. Tim Baird was really good today, and I believe his performance is what flipped the momentum of the game.”

Marshall lost the first game of the series to an 11-1 mercy rule blowout, but the Herd was able to bounce back in the second game with several timely hits to win the game 4-2, giving the Yellow Jackets its first loss of the season. However, Marshall did lose the third game of the series 11-6.

Marshall looks to continue to strive for that winning record with its home opening series against the FDU Knights, with games being played Friday and Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and a one-game match up with the Ohio University Bobcats, also at Jack Cook Field, Tuesday, March 4.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Baseball
Ethan Murdoch led The Herd with a .462 batting average with six hits in 13 at bats with seven RBI and three homers.
Baseball fails to win in opening series against Hawaii’s Rainbow Warriors
Griffin Miller tallied four strikeouts in four innings.
Ragin' Cajuns Ravage the Herd
The game on Wednesday marks the first time the Herd has beaten WVU since 2021.
Marshall Takes Down WVU at Home Stadium
Lyles tallied two strikeouts in the contest.
Bobcats Berate the Herd
The Herd gave up 10 runs in the second inning of the final game.
App State Dismantles the Herd
Jack Cook Field suffered damage from the storm on Tuesday, April 2.
Baseball vs Virginia Tech Postponed
More in SPORTS
Luniushina, Banton, Hart and West celebrate Marshall’s first 400 medley relay title.
Swimming and Diving falls short from first SBC title
Mckeever, Woodruff, Wyler and Mastin scored 10 points for the Women’s team with their Distance Medley title win.
Track & Field has strong start at SBC Championships
Marshall athletes place 2nd-6th in Men’s 60 m hurdles, nearly sweeping the whole event.
Track & Field finish strong in last indoor meet before championships
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Old Dominion University
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Old Dominion University
Courtesy of HerdZone
Marshall stays in house for new volleyball head coach
Brooklyn Ulrich announced 2025 Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year
Brooklyn Ulrich announced 2025 Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year
More in Staff
The program is expanding towards the university's upcoming freshman class.
'Marshall For All' program broadens
Cabell County neighborhoods, roads flood due to heavy rainfall
Lyle Menendez, left confers with brother Erik during a court appearance, April 2, 1991 in Beverly Hills, California. Lawyers for the brothers won another delay of a preliminary hearing while they seek a state Supreme Court opinion on whether an alleged murder confession is protected by doctor-patient privilege. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Wildfires delay resentencing hearing for Menendez Brothers
The Parkers enjoy traveling together often.
Couples on Campus: The Parkers
Potential Spruce Knob name change sparks controversy
McInerney dedicated 40 years of service to the university.
Former students, colleagues remember Professor Margie McInerney
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal