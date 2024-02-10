Where Does Your Tuition Go?

Transparency is Marshall University’s main goal when it comes to finances, a MU officer said.

In an interview on Thursday, Jan. 29, Matt Tidd, the chief financial officer, talked about the uses and purpose of tuition within the university.

“The buildings that you sit in: the classrooms, the chairs, the restrooms, you might use,” Tidd said. “All that is also being used by tuition fees.”

Tidd said everything is supported in some way by tuition.

“Technology and equipment all over campus is supported by tuition and fees, and then another big piece are student services,” Tidd said. “So, mental health and wellness, the Rec Center, the athletic programming- all those various things are also used by the fee side.”

Tidd said tuition dollars are the main source of income for the university. Unless a project is funded by a grant, the university must spread tuition between the project and the rest of campus. Tuition money has to be stretched through the semester until the next.

“Student tuition fees come in right very beginning of the semester,” Tidd said. “And then in January and February, we have to make that last until June: until the end of the fiscal year.”

Another university representative spoke on how tuition impacts a student’s education.

“I think a lot of us, you’re going to- you get what you pay for,” said Caitlin White, assistant director of compliance and technical projects.

“We have the professors that have experience, and they’re going to attract students based on the programs that they develop.”

White said she believes Marshall has been smart with how it has handled its finances recently.

“I think they’ve smartly handled it,” White said. “You can see the growth in student enrollment and around campus.”

White said there are clear signs of a plan in motion to improve campus.

“If you look in one of the outdated buildings versus the new business department, there’s a big difference,” White said. “I know they have a plan as far as working on the buildings to update the looks of those to make them more attractive to potential students and parents.”

Tidd said the university’s focus right now is to lower the frivolous spending being done. He said in doing so, Marshall would be able to escape its current deficit.

Tidd said although there is a nationwide drop in college enrollment, Marshall’s R2 research designation and lower price is a great way to entice students to attend.

“So, I don’t think it lessens it by any means,” Tidd said when asked about Marshall’s price for tuition.

“You still have an R2 research university here. That’s only one of 133 in the country.”

Tidd said Marshall tries its best to be transparent and even provides a way for students to give their input on the budget.

“We present every other month to the Board of Governors our financial situation, which is a public setting,” Tidd said.

Tidd said the best way for students to voice their thoughts on the budget is through the budget work group. This group is helmed by the student body president. It is made up of appointed members and provides students a voice in budget discussions.