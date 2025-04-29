Christian Spears to depart from Marshall

Nate Harrah Christian Spears, Marshall Athletic Director set to leave Marshall. (The Parthenon/Nate Harrah)

Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears and Marshall have mutually agreed Spears will leave the school at the end of his contract, a report from ESPN said.

The ESPN report also said “(Spears will) stay on as athletic director until the school finds a replacement.”

Spears’ time as athletic director saw three conference championships (one football, one men’s soccer and one women’s basketball) and almost an entire refresh of hiring over nine head coaches and directors during his three years.

Spears started his service at Marshall in March 2022 after serving nearly five years as deputy athletic director at the University of Pittsburgh.

He also served in similar positions at Eastern Michigan University and Northern Illinois University.

Spears also has experience serving as an adjunct professor and law lecturer at Drexel University and the University of Toledo, respectively.

Spears’ contract expires in March 2026.

