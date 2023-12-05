Marshall Will Travel to Texas for Bowl Game

Marshall Football will face off against The University of Texas at San Antonio in the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

This matchup, which will be televised on ESPN, marks a reunion between Marshall and their former Conference USA opponent, who now belongs to the American Athletic Conference. Marshall will be the designated home team for the game.

Athletic Director Christian Spears expressed his pride in the team’s participation in the bowl game and recognized the Sun Belt Conference’s success in securing bowl eligibility for 12 teams this season.

The Sun Belt’s qualifying teams make them the conference with the most bowl-eligible teams in 2023, which is a unique accomplishment for the conference that showcases their competitiveness.

Spears emphasized the significance of Marshall’s return to a bowl game and their excitement to take on UTSA, acknowledging the Sun Belt’s special status and their honor to be a part of it.

The Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl will mark the fourth competition between Marshall and UTSA; in the previous games, both teams were members of Conference USA. Marshall has a winning record against UTSA, leading the all-time series 2-1.

As Marshall enters the 2023 Frisco Bowl, they hold the highest bowl winning percentage among teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision that have participated in at least 10 bowl games. Their success extends to their victory over UConn in the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl, where they secured a 28-14 win and improved their bowl record to 13-5.

Furthermore, Marshall has seen individual success with 12 players being named as All-Sun Belt Conference honorees. This recognition includes defensive end Owen Porter, cornerback Micah Abraham and kick returner Jayden Harrison, who all earned First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

Running back Rasheen Ali received Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference, while offensive lineman Ethan Driskell, defensive lineman Elijah Alston, linebacker Eli Neal and punter John McConnell were named to the Third Team.

Honorable mention selections included offensive linemen Logan Osburn and Dalton Tucker, defensive back J.J. Roberts and defensive lineman Sam Burton.