Open Mic and Gallery to Promote Wellness Through Arts

Students will have the opportunity to show off their talents at the Wellness Through Arts event on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in Harless Dining Hall.

The event, hosted by the Wellness Center, is open mic and open gallery; therefore, students can come and showcase any form of art to their peers.

Student Hannah Estep, the event’s advisor, said, “This event just allows students to perform or showcase their art in a safe environment; art for many people does support their wellness.”

This is the second Wellness Through Arts event that the Wellness Center has hosted. This time, students do not have to submit art prior; they can just come and enjoy the open mic and gallery.

“This event is to allow students to blow off any steam, enjoy their friends and showcase their passions,” said student Kennedy Allen, the event’s coordinator.

Wellness Through Arts will have crafts and other activities, such as friendship bracelets and painting, that students can enjoy while viewing and experiencing art.

“We just want students to come out and enjoy; I think it will be a fun time, like just a fun lunch in Harless,” Estep said.

All students are welcome to attend the event and can RSVP and find more information through HerdLink.