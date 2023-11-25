Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Japanese Ambassador to Visit Campus
Sarah Davis, News Editor • November 29, 2023
Marshall Football Wins ‘75’ Memorial Game
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • November 24, 2023
Shopping Challenges Addressed by Campus Boutique
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • November 26, 2023
Open Mic and Gallery to Promote Wellness Through Arts

Makai Laguines, Student Reporter
November 25, 2023

Students will have the opportunity to show off their talents at the Wellness Through Arts event on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in Harless Dining Hall. 

The event, hosted by the Wellness Center, is open mic and open gallery; therefore, students can come and showcase any form of art to their peers. 

Student Hannah Estep, the event’s advisor, said, “This event just allows students to perform or showcase their art in a safe environment; art for many people does support their wellness.” 

This is the second Wellness Through Arts event that the Wellness Center has hosted. This time, students do not have to submit art prior; they can just come and enjoy the open mic and gallery. 

“This event is to allow students to blow off any steam, enjoy their friends and showcase their passions,” said student Kennedy Allen, the event’s coordinator. 

Wellness Through Arts will have crafts and other activities, such as friendship bracelets and painting, that students can enjoy while viewing and experiencing art. 

“We just want students to come out and enjoy; I think it will be a fun time, like just a fun lunch in Harless,” Estep said.

All students are welcome to attend the event and can RSVP and find more information through HerdLink.

About the Contributor
Makai Laguines, Student Reporter
Makai Laguines is a senior at Marshall University majoring in multimedia journalism. Makai is from Georgia and is part of Marshall Women's Soccer Team. Makai is also president of the Eta Zeta chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. In Makai's free time, she enjoys listening to music and hanging out with friends.

