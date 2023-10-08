Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Maddi Morgan, a Marshall senior, spoke in front of the Wyoming judiciary committee.
Maddi Morgan, a Marshall senior, spoke in front of the Wyoming judiciary committee.
Marshall Student Advocates for Stricter Laws After Groomer Takes Advantage of Loophole
Evan Green, Executive Editor • October 11, 2023
Matthew Bell and teammates celebrating.
No. 1 Men’s Soccer Continues Hot Streak Against Georgia State
Joel Spears, Student Reporter • October 11, 2023
A Chalk the Walk entry
Chalk the Walk Photos
Sarah Davis, News Editor • October 7, 2023
Women’s Soccer Wins at Troy

Joel Spears, Student Reporter
October 8, 2023

The women’s soccer team took a win home over Troy in a 2-1 road victory on Saturday, Sept. 30. Despite facing an early setback, the Herd rallied to secure the win with goals from Cassidy Bell and Bailey Fisher.

The Trojans made an explosive start to the match, finding the back of the net just 36 seconds into the contest thanks to a goal from Gabrielle Chartier. However, Marshall regained its composure and kept playing.

Head coach Michael Swan’s team demonstrated its fighting spirit throughout the rest of the match. It was Bell who stepped up to equalize for Marshall, finding the back of the net to level the score.

“Great win on the road tonight,” coach Swan said. “You have to put in those gutsy performances on the road, and I thought we were brilliant in the second half. The level tonight that came off the bench tonight was the difference tonight. Couldn’t be happier for them.”

With her header in the 49th minute, Fisher added another match-winning goal to raise her tally on the season to four. Abi Hugh assisted Fisher’s goal by delivering the cross.

Marshall’s win marks its sixth victory of the year, effectively ending a challenging period where its faced difficulties in four consecutive matches. Marshall faces Old Dominion back at home on Thursday, Oct. 5. 
Joel Spears, Student Reporter
Joel Spears is a senior at Marshall University majoring in journalism. Born and raised in West Virginia, Joel enjoys spending time with his friends and family. Joel is an avid football fan and loves playing music or games in his free time. Joel would love to have his own show one day talking about a variety of topics.

