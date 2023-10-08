Women’s Soccer Wins at Troy

The women’s soccer team took a win home over Troy in a 2-1 road victory on Saturday, Sept. 30. Despite facing an early setback, the Herd rallied to secure the win with goals from Cassidy Bell and Bailey Fisher.

The Trojans made an explosive start to the match, finding the back of the net just 36 seconds into the contest thanks to a goal from Gabrielle Chartier. However, Marshall regained its composure and kept playing.

Head coach Michael Swan’s team demonstrated its fighting spirit throughout the rest of the match. It was Bell who stepped up to equalize for Marshall, finding the back of the net to level the score.

“Great win on the road tonight,” coach Swan said. “You have to put in those gutsy performances on the road, and I thought we were brilliant in the second half. The level tonight that came off the bench tonight was the difference tonight. Couldn’t be happier for them.”

With her header in the 49th minute, Fisher added another match-winning goal to raise her tally on the season to four. Abi Hugh assisted Fisher’s goal by delivering the cross.

Marshall’s win marks its sixth victory of the year, effectively ending a challenging period where its faced difficulties in four consecutive matches. Marshall faces Old Dominion back at home on Thursday, Oct. 5.