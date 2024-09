Marshall Women’s Soccer emerged victorious on Sunday, Sept. 9, after a nail-biting game resulting in a late goal from Ebony Leckey to lead the Herd past the Indiana State Sycamores 1-0 at Hoops Family Field.

With hints of déjà vu from the Herd’s last home contest, they found themselves deadlocked with their opponent until a late goal saved the day. In the 86th minute, forward Leckey found a deflected ball at her feet that she launched into the back of the net.

Junior Bailey Fisher had three shots on goal, with her deflected shot leading to Leckey’s goal.

Despite only netting one late goal, the Herd fired 20 shots, eight of which were on goal. The Sycamores shot only four balls on goal.

Another clean sheet from Alexis Wolgemuth and sound defense helped promote the high offensive dominance the Herd showed on the pitch.

Following the win, the Herd enters Sun Belt Conference play with a 2-0-1 home record. Marshall will play its first SBC game of the year at Georgia State on Sunday, Sept. 22.

“One of our goals was to be undefeated at home before Sun Belt (Conference play),” head coach Rafa Simoes said. “Today is a credit to the team; they stuck to the game plan well, and I am really proud of them today.”

