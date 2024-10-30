Women’s Soccer prepares for final matchup

Marshall Women’s Soccer faces their final opponent at home for the year on Halloween night. They play the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, who are 6-5-8 and looking to also end their season on a high note.

The team, who is 3-7-5, cannot make the postseason this year. However, they are not letting that stop them from giving it all in this game for the fans and for themselves.

“Although we can’t make postseason this year, this game still means everything to us,” senior captain Alyssa Hardin said. “We want to finish off this season on a high note and get a win, especially at home in front of our fans.”

It is also the last game for the senior players at Hoops Family Field, so the team, according to Hardin, has a lot of extra motivation for the game. The seniors are ready to say goodbye to the team and fans they have been representing for the past four years.

“This is going to be a very emotional game for me, personally,” Hardin said. “These past four years have been something truly special. I’m so blessed to be a part of such an amazing program and honored to be a captain. I am so proud of the team for everything we have accomplished, and I can’t wait to see what they do going forward.”

The team has gone through a lot of adversity this season, and even though their record doesn’t necessarily reflect it, the team has come together and is extremely close as a unit. They have gone through a lot this year, and, according to Hardin, they had a whole new team at the beginning of the season and have gelled throughout.

“As a senior, I’ve been on the team for four years now, and I can confidently say that this team is the closest that we have ever been,” Hardin said. “We have faced so many adversities this year through injuries and tough results, but we continue to push and encourage each other. Our record truly does not express how amazing this team is, and although I will not be here in the upcoming seasons, I am confident that this team will become one of the best teams in the Sun Belt.”

The team is looking forward to finishing the season the right way and giving Herd fans, and the seniors, one last win at home. Hardin is hoping for a great turnout from the fans and says that Herd fans have been great all year.

“As big of a crowd we can get – when we have a big loud crowd, it really motivates us to go out and get that win,” Hardin said.

The Herd will look to close out strong on Halloween night at 7 p.m. at Hoops Family Field.

Tariq Montgomery can be contacted at [email protected].