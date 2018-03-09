The Parthenon

Kyra Biscarner and Ginny Blake, Reporter
March 8, 2018
Hunter Barclay Hunter Barclay is a junior international affairs major with a pre-med concentration running for student body president. He is from Frostburg, Maryl...
Sarah, Ingram
March 8, 2018
Marshall University’s faculty and staff dressed as different heroines to celebrate female empowerment with Body Shots XI: (S)heroes, an event used to promote Women’s His...
‘Trailblazers and Truth Tellers’ to show movies of female triumphs to honor Women’s History Month
March 8, 2018
Marshall to vote whether to expand CAB budget
March 8, 2018
Marshall Greek Life faces social suspension
March 5, 2018
SGA Candidates square off for first debate of campaign
March 5, 2018
Workshop to teach mental health skills
March 5, 2018
Michaela Crittenden, Reporter
March 8, 2018
Marshall University celebrated Women of Color Day Tuesday with a “#PressforProgress” luncheon. A national network of women established Women of Color Day in 1986 to c...
Five for Fighting to kick-off tour at Keith-Albee
March 5, 2018
Birke Symposium and Visiting Writers series conclude with readings from Howell, Olzmann and Parravani
March 5, 2018
Appalachain Narratives symposium concludes with panel discussion
February 26, 2018
Hidden Gem on 10th Street provides unique atmosphere for the community
February 26, 2018
‘Amazing Grace’ graces the Keith-Albee
February 22, 2018
Rick Farlow, Sports Editor
March 11, 2018
FRISCO, Texas — After 31 years of anticipation, the Marshall Thundering Herd men’s basketball team earned a bid to the ‘Big Dance’—the NCAA Tournament—Saturday...
One game away: Herd earns rematch with WKU for NCAA berth
March 9, 2018
Won, not done: One down, two to go for Herd men’s hoops
March 9, 2018
Herd baseball overcomes early road trip, readies for home opener against Niagara
March 8, 2018
Herd football alumni return for pro day, set sights on NFL
March 8, 2018
Marshall men’s hoops hunts for Conference USA Championship title, NCAA Tournament bid
March 5, 2018
