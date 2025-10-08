Burnt out? Self-care is the cure, counselor says

Many college students are currently experiencing a lack of motivation, prolonged fatigue and reduced productivity and creativity: all signs of burnout.

Burnout is a state of complete mental, physical and emotional exhaustion, and some Marshall University students are experiencing it at the height of midterm season.

Midterm season is a first for freshman students, and the risk of burnout is high for them. Senior students are also at risk of experiencing burnout as they are nearing the end of their college careers.

In a poll of 141 Marshall students, including undergraduate and graduate, 100 reported feeling burnt out while the remaining 41 reported feeling they were about to be burnt out.

Story continues below advertisement

While the poll only represents a small portion of the population at Marshall, it still shows burnout is somewhat common, and students are not alone in their struggles.

Marshall has many resources to help students deal with burnout as well as midterms, including the Center for Student Success and the Counseling Center.

Marshall’s Student Counseling Center is an on-campus resource that can provide support for those experiencing burnout symptoms.

Amy Kennedy-Rickman, the interim director for student counseling, said, “Prioritizing regular rest, self-care and staying connected with supportive people is crucial.”

In addition to counseling sessions, the center has drop-in hours where students can briefly speak to a counselor without an appointment. The drop-in hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The Center for Student Success started an art therapy group in the Fall 2024 Semester called “With Flying Colors,” helping lower the stress of midterms and promoting creative expression by painting.

The group meets every Friday in East Hall Room 115 before, during and shortly after the midterm season, with the 2025 school year’s last meeting scheduled for Oct. 25.

Kateryna Shray, assistant provost for student success, also gave insight into burnout and how it can be helped.

“Burnout can happen at any time depending on what’s going on in the individual’s life,” she said.

Shray also said, “The adrenaline of the beginning of the school year has worn off, and the reality of academic work has sunk in.”

The Center for Student Success has other programs to provide support such as Friend-at-Marshall, which offers peer-to-peer mentoring and general assistance to freshmen, sophomores and transfer students.

Students should remember course work can quickly become overwhelming without proper organization and preparation.

For students who become overwhelmed, Shray said, “Please know that everyone at Marshall – faculty, staff, administration, is cheering for you and is here to help.”

Davina Snyder can be contacted at [email protected].