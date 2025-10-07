Football faces fierce familiar foe

Marshall Football returns home after a long road trip to face fellow Sun Belt East foe and longtime conference rival, the Old Dominion Monarchs Saturday, Oct. 11.

Each team has faced each other annually since Old Dominion joined Conference USA for the 2014 season and when both teams joined the Sun Belt Conference together for the 2022 football season.

Last year, the two teams had a hard fought, high scoring close 42-35 battle, which put the Herd just one win away from taking its eventual Sun Belt East title, which helped achieve its historic championship win.

The Herd currently holds a 9-1 record all-time against the Monarchs, with the Herd’s only loss coming in the 2016 season when Marshall traveled to Kornblau Field in Norfolk, Virginia, and lost to the Monarchs 38-14.

The Herd had its first bye week of the season following the heartbreaking loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns while ODU is currently on a four-game streak following dominant wins over Sun Belt foe Coastal Carolina (47-7), Liberty University (21-7) and Virginia Tech (45-26).

Old Dominion is currently under the reigns of fifth-season head coach Ricky Rahne, who holds a 22–31 record during his tenure with the Monarchs.

Some Marshall players to keep an eye on are quarterback Carlos Del-Rio Wilson, ranked 23rd overall in QB ratings and ranks No. 1 in the nation for passer efficiency, going 24-31 for 258 passing yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Demarcus Lacey, who had 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

On the ODU side, quarterback Colton Joseph has a total of 1,215 yards, 12 touchdowns, four interceptions and is ranked 16th in the nation for QB ratings and 12th in passing efficiency.

The Sun Belt Conference home opener is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].





