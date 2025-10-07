Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Football faces fierce familiar foe

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
October 7, 2025
Wade Sullivan
The Herd is currently on an eight year win streak against the Monarchs.

Marshall Football returns home after a long road trip to face fellow Sun Belt East foe and longtime conference rival, the Old Dominion Monarchs Saturday, Oct. 11.

Each team has faced each other annually since Old Dominion joined Conference USA for the 2014 season and when both teams joined the Sun Belt Conference together for the 2022 football season.

Last year, the two teams had a hard fought, high scoring close 42-35 battle, which put the Herd just one win away from taking its eventual Sun Belt East title, which helped achieve its historic championship win.

The Herd currently holds a 9-1 record all-time against the Monarchs, with the Herd’s only loss coming in the 2016 season when Marshall traveled to Kornblau Field in Norfolk, Virginia, and lost to the Monarchs 38-14.

Story continues below advertisement

The Herd had its first bye week of the season following the heartbreaking loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns while ODU is currently on a four-game streak following dominant wins over Sun Belt foe Coastal Carolina (47-7), Liberty University (21-7) and Virginia Tech (45-26).

Old Dominion is currently under the reigns of fifth-season head coach Ricky Rahne, who holds a 22–31 record during his tenure with the Monarchs.

Some Marshall players to keep an eye on are quarterback Carlos Del-Rio Wilson, ranked 23rd overall in QB ratings and ranks No. 1 in the nation for passer efficiency, going 24-31 for 258 passing yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Demarcus Lacey, who had 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

On the ODU side, quarterback Colton Joseph has a total of 1,215 yards, 12 touchdowns, four interceptions and is ranked 16th in the nation for QB ratings and 12th in passing efficiency. 

The Sun Belt Conference home opener is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Football
The last time these teams faced was the 2024 SBC football championships where Marshall won 31-3 (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Football fumbles double-overtime loss to Louisiana
Carlos Del Rio-Wilson has had consistent good perfomances starting with the win against the EKU Colonels with him throwing 108 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Football travels to Louisiana to fight the Ragin’ Cajuns to open Sun Belt Conference play
Marshall is now on a two week win streak outscoring its last two opponents, Eastern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State, 80-35.
Marshall storms past MTSU 42-28 after long weather delay
Win or loss, rain or shine, Marshall’s student section continues to play a big roll during Marshall Football games.
Lively student section fuels football Saturdays
Marshall Football secured its first win of the Tony Gibson era Saturday, Sept. 13, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Marshall Football secures first win in Tony Gibson era
Hundreds of tailgaters packed the stadium lot on Saturday, Sept. 6, for Marshall Football vs. Missouri State.
Different Saturday, same loyal tailgaters
More in SPORTS
Hoops for Huntington will start at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 in front of Pullman Square.
Herd Basketball is just around the corner
Volleyball looks to break their losing streak this weekend against the Georgia Southern Eagles (Courtesy of HerdZone).
Volleyball drops opening Sun Belt weekend to Coastal Carolina
Jack Cook Field has been home to the Herd since its competition in 2024.
New venue for WV high school baseball state championship
Men’s soccer continues its top 25 streak it started in 2019, the longest current streak for any team in the NCAA. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Men’s Soccer continues undefeated streak with win over Coastal Carolina
Glenn's Sporting Goods (The Parthenon/Ella Hatfield)
Glenn’s Sporting Goods: Bleeding green for more than 50 years
Goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth delivered five saves to keep the Herd at a draw. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Women’s Soccer opens conference play with a draw against Georgia Southern
More in Staff
Pretty and Poised storefront (The Parthenon/Phoenix Bishop)
Huntington Hotspots: Pretty & Poised
Hazing claims inspire prevention movement
Students should contact Kathryn Smith for inquiries about excused absences. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Excused absence policy evolves with online learning
The new historical marker is located on Buffington Street near the Guyandotte boat ramp.
Appalachian Freedom Heritage Tour: New plaque honors the story of an enslaved man
Tri-State vendors set up tents Sept. 27 for the 42nd annual West Virginia Chili Fest, featuring food, drinks, activities and live music.
Chili for charity: West Virginia’s annual Chili Fest raises almost $100,000
While some university payments have transitioned to online services, students can conduct most of their financial business in Old Main.
Beyond tuition: Where do student fees go?
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal