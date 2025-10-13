Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
The Parthenon
The Parthenon

2025 Homecoming Court unveiled at annual Unity Walk

Wade Sullivan, Photographer
October 13, 2025
Wade Sullivan
Marshall University announces 2025 Homecoming Court after kicking off the season with the Unity Walk

The 2025 Homecoming Court was announced at the annual Unity Walk on campus Monday, Oct. 13. 

Selections for the court were announced following a walk around campus, which featured many of Marshall’s student organizations and athletic teams who can choose to sponsor a homecoming court selection.

This year, selections were as follows:

Kayley King, sponsored by Delta Zeta.

Blayde Pinnell, sponsored by Phi Alpha Sigma Mu.

Adriana Raymore, sponsored by Kappa Alpha Psi.

Maddy Massey, sponsored by Sigma Sigma Sigma.

Makayla Moore, sponsored by Marshall Women’s Track and Field.

Mika Jones, sponsored by the Pre-AMSA Club.

Cailey Hinkle, sponsored by the Campus Activities Board.

Malaysia Morgan, sponsored by the Psi Chi Psychology Club.

Tre Hyre, sponsored by Alpha Sigma Phi.

Haleigh Muncy, sponsored by the Student Government Association.

Candace Maynard, sponsored by Alpha Chi Omega.

Louie Salkeld, sponsored by Marshall Men’s Soccer.

Homecoming Royalty will be announced during halftime at the homecoming football game Saturday, Oct. 18, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Wade Sullivan can be contacted at [email protected].





