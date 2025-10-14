Marshall University's Student Newspaper

BREAKING: PlayStation: The Concert canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances”

Baylee Parsons, Executive Editor
October 14, 2025
PlayStation: The Concert features music from four different PlayStation video games. (Courtesy of Marshall Artists Series)

PlayStation: The Concert will no longer make a stop at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center as part of its 2025-26 tour. 

The concert, originally scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 4, was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances beyond (the organizers’) control,” said Angela Jones, the director of marketing and external affairs at the Marshall Artists Series. 

PlayStation: The Concert was set to be the fourth show of the Marshall Artists Series’ 89th season. The Artists Series had planned to release student tickets at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Prior to the cancelation, only season pass holders had reserved tickets to the show. 

Jones said the Artists Series has already started working to find a show to replace the concert. 

“We can’t reveal any show titles at this time, but we are hoping for a similar style event,” she said. 

While the Artists Series will not be able to work a show into PlayStation’s initial timeframe, Jones said “any future show will hopefully take place in the spring semester.”

According to Ticketmaster, Huntington’s showing of Playstation: The Concert is not the only one that has been canceled; as of Tuesday, Oct. 14, only three stops on the tour remain until the end of the year, with the rest appearing as canceled. 

The official website for Playstation: The Concert, however, does not show any tour dates until January 2026. 

PlayStation: The Concert is a live orchestral event that brings iconic video game soundtracks to the stage. The concert features music from The Last of Us, God of War, Horizon and Ghost of Tsushima. 

Baylee Parsons can be contacted at [email protected].

