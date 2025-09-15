Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

FSL Resolution moved to full Senate

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
September 15, 2025
Jimmy John Jacob is an Interim Senator for the Student Government Association at Marshall University. (Courtesy of Jimmy John Jacob).

A controversial amendment concerning fraternity and sorority life ultimately passed after a heated debate during a Student Government Association Legislative meeting.

Resolution 83.04, authored by Interim Senator Jimmy John Jacob, opposed the current state of fraternity and sorority life rules. 

A debate ensued when Jacob was asked about the rule changes, but he said he couldn’t provide an official list although he did have access to them. 

“The rule changes are available to people that have access to them is how I’ll phrase it,” Jacob said. “The IFC and PHC have to approve the rules in order for them to go into effect, and none of that happened.” 

Story continues below advertisement

Interfraternity Council Recruitment oversees fraternity recruitment while the Panhellenic Council oversees sorority recruitment.

Jacob gave an example of what he said the rules entail.

“Let’s say you, me, and Michael and JD are all in the same fraternity, and we all go to get lunch,” he said. “We would have to fill out paperwork, and it would be considered a brotherhood inquiry.”

He also said if a guest wanted to join the “brotherhood” for lunch, they would need to specify on the paperwork the guest is comfortable being there.

“If we don’t fill out that form and certain people see us, we could get in trouble through our chapter,” Jacob said. 

Jacob said the rules did not go through the proper channels, and yet, FSL members were still expected to follow them. 

Senator Michael Borsuk suggested the Senate go into executive session. In doing so, members could debate the topic away from reporters but not make any official decision.

Sergeant at Arms Caleb Ferguson said the students should have been consulted in the rule changes.

“I think it’s important to note that these rules were enacted without FSL being in the loop,” Ferguson said. “We’re not only saying these rules need to be looked at; we’re saying the whole process needs to be.” 

To pass the amendment, Ferguson suggested clarifying the purpose of the amendment by changing the title from “FSL Rules” to “FSL Rules and Approval Process.”

“When you read it at a surface level, you think that we’re only just calling out the rules, but we’re also saying the process was flawed in this instance,” Ferguson said. “I don’t want anybody feeling like they’re being watched 24/7.”


Holly Belmont can be contacted [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Members of Marshall University's Panhellenic Council are pictured. (Courtesy of the Panhellenic Council)
Panhellenic sororities begin recruitment
WMUL-FM staff and volunteers alongside faculty advisor Charles Bailey at the Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters award ceremony at the Greenbrier on April 5, 2025 (Courtesy of WMUL-FM)
WMUL wins prestigious Murrow Award
Connor Waller is the student body president for the 2025-2026 school year. (Courtesy of Connor Waller)
Student body to have final say on judicial branch cut
Students are now entering their third week of the semester, as classes started on Monday, August. 18.
Fears and firsts: Freshmen begin to navigate campus life
Connor Waller is the student body president for the 2025-2026 school year. (Courtesy of Connor Waller)
A message from Student Body President Connor Waller
Brad Smith (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Welcome back from President Brad Smith
More in SGA
Connor Waller is the president of the student government association at Marshall University
Student government strikes down student fee increase
The Waller Davis cabinet will serve throughout the 2025-2026 school year.
Waller and Davis to lead student government
Student body vice president Connor Waller and Student body president Brea Belville (The Parthenon/Abigail Cutlip).
Parking technology underway according to Belville-Waller administration
Erik Cochrane
SGA transitions to new marketing chair amid skepticism
Newly elected SGA Vice President Connor Waller and President Brea Belville
Belville and Waller Secure Victory in SGA Election
The candidates for student body president and vice president pose for a photo before the debate. L-R: Brea Belville, Conner Waller, Luke Jeffery, Nico Raffinengo.
SGA Presidential Candidates Face Off in Debate
More in SPOTLIGHT
Marshall Football secured its first win of the Tony Gibson era Saturday, Sept. 13, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Marshall football secured first win in Tony Gibson era
Kaitlyn Fleming (The Parthenon/Wade Sullivan)
College doesn’t pause for grief
Participants in the first day of the 9/11 Days of Service participated in a tribute walk to remember Marshall University alumnus Paul Ambrose and the others who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in 2001.
Marshall to hold first major observance of 9/11
Thiago Apolinario scores twice as men’s soccer draws 2-2 with High Point. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
No. 10 Herd soccer ties at No. 12 High Point
Members of the South Carolina National Guard patrol with the Lincoln Monument in the background, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
National Guard's impact felt beyond D.C., students say
Volleyball begins Sun Belt Conference play on Sept. 26 against Coastal Carolina. (Courtesy of HerdZone)
Herd Volleyball battles at Michigan Invitational, highlights impact of women’s sports
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal