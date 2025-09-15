FSL Resolution moved to full Senate

Jimmy John Jacob is an Interim Senator for the Student Government Association at Marshall University. (Courtesy of Jimmy John Jacob).

A controversial amendment concerning fraternity and sorority life ultimately passed after a heated debate during a Student Government Association Legislative meeting.

Resolution 83.04, authored by Interim Senator Jimmy John Jacob, opposed the current state of fraternity and sorority life rules.

A debate ensued when Jacob was asked about the rule changes, but he said he couldn’t provide an official list although he did have access to them.

“The rule changes are available to people that have access to them is how I’ll phrase it,” Jacob said. “The IFC and PHC have to approve the rules in order for them to go into effect, and none of that happened.”

Interfraternity Council Recruitment oversees fraternity recruitment while the Panhellenic Council oversees sorority recruitment.

Jacob gave an example of what he said the rules entail.

“Let’s say you, me, and Michael and JD are all in the same fraternity, and we all go to get lunch,” he said. “We would have to fill out paperwork, and it would be considered a brotherhood inquiry.”

He also said if a guest wanted to join the “brotherhood” for lunch, they would need to specify on the paperwork the guest is comfortable being there.

“If we don’t fill out that form and certain people see us, we could get in trouble through our chapter,” Jacob said.

Jacob said the rules did not go through the proper channels, and yet, FSL members were still expected to follow them.

Senator Michael Borsuk suggested the Senate go into executive session. In doing so, members could debate the topic away from reporters but not make any official decision.

Sergeant at Arms Caleb Ferguson said the students should have been consulted in the rule changes.

“I think it’s important to note that these rules were enacted without FSL being in the loop,” Ferguson said. “We’re not only saying these rules need to be looked at; we’re saying the whole process needs to be.”

To pass the amendment, Ferguson suggested clarifying the purpose of the amendment by changing the title from “FSL Rules” to “FSL Rules and Approval Process.”

“When you read it at a surface level, you think that we’re only just calling out the rules, but we’re also saying the process was flawed in this instance,” Ferguson said. “I don’t want anybody feeling like they’re being watched 24/7.”



