SGA condemns political violence

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
October 9, 2025
Sen. Luke Brumfield authored Resolution 83.09. (Courtesy of Brumfield)

Free speech on Marshall’s campus has become a topic of conversation as students and administrators discuss where the line of open expression should be drawn.

Student Government Association recently passed Resolution 83.09, authored by Sen. Luke Brumfield, which states SGA’s position on free speech.

The resolution reads, “It is crucial that political violence will not be tolerated and all students feel that their speech is protected, no matter their political affiliation.”

The recent assassination of Charlie Kirk prompted the resolution, Brumfield said.  

“We in the past at Marshall, have had people come in campus and maybe not agree with them, but they have free speech,” Brumfield said. “That’s a cornerstone of our democracy. Without it, where would we be as a society?” 

Brumfield doesn’t condone all speech, but he still thinks students should say what they want. 

Sponsoring the resolution was Sen.Caleb Ferguson, the Campus Life chair.

 

 “Not necessarily to change your moral and baseline beliefs, but to expose you to more than what you’ve seen previously,” he said. 

Hearing more opinions, hearing others out, Ferguson said, is a good thing and should be encouraged.

“Whether you disagree with them or not, college is a safe haven for those voices to be shared, so that we can grow on an educational basis, but also just in our own personal basis,” Ferguson said.

Some staff are good at promoting free speech, Brumfield said.

“I will give major props to Lisa Martin in Student Affairs,” Brumfield said. “She has always been an advocate, and I know for a fact that there’s been people on this campus that she hasn’t agreed with at all, but she has recognized the importance of having those people here.”

The resolution is symbolic at its core. Therefore, it won’t be enforced.

“We try to work with necessary people to make them enforceable,” Ferguson said. “We want to condemn all political violence, regardless of part of affiliation, so that if an issue arises, people know where we stand.”

The resolution passed unanimously, Ferguson said. 

“This is student government’s perspective on the issue,” he said. “I don’t want to speak for other departments, but we do try to work with others to make it universal.”

Every resolution signed by the Pro Temp and then by Student Body President Connor Waller will be taken to University President Brad Smith.

Smith can then decide if further action is needed. 

“He’s the primary leader of this university, and it would mean a lot to us,” Ferguson said. “We don’t know his political beliefs, and its none of our business, but if could affirm that Marshall is a safe place to share your voice regardless of what believe, that would be a clarifying voice in a sea of craziness.” 

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].

