Hoops in Huntington back for preseason hype

Nate Harrah Men’s and Women’s Basketball face high-major opponents Virginia Cavaliers and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Get up, get out and get wild for the fourth annual Hoops in Huntington preseason basketball event Thursday, Oct. 16, starting at 6:30 p.m. in Pullman Square.



“Hoops in Huntington brings excitement to downtown Huntington with an event that gives fans a first look at Marshall’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams as they get practice underway for the upcoming 2025-26 season,” the press release stated.

There will be autograph sessions with the teams, inflatables and many other activities at the event. There will also be an outdoor court set up between Pullman Square and the Visual Arts Center on Third Avenue.

The event serves as a preseason celebration of the upcoming season, which kicks off with exhibitions against Alice Lloyd on Tuesday, Oct. 21, for the men’s team and the University of Pikeville on Saturday, Oct. 25, for the women’s team.

Both teams are heading into their second year with the current head coaches.

Story continues below advertisement

For the men’s team, it is being led by second-year head coach Cornelius Jackson who first joined the Herd for the 2017-18 season as an assistant coach and was named head coach prior to the 2024-2025 season. The women’s team is led by Juli Fulks, who was named head coach following the conclusion of the 2023-2024 season and took the women’s team to a team record four post season wins in her first year.

Men’s Basketball finished 20-13 (12-6 in conference play), and Women’s Basketball finished 15-20 (6-12 in conference play).

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected]





