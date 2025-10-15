Football hosts first time opponent for Homecoming

After a fierce long time rivalry game, Marshall Football hosts its 124th Homecoming Football Game against a new opponent, the Texas State Bobcats, Saturday, Oct. 18.

This is the first time both football teams will face each other even though both teams are in the Sun Belt Conference.

Texas State is currently 0-2 in SBC play (3-3 overall) with wins against Eastern Michigan (52-27), UTSA (43-36) and Nicholls (35-3) and losses against Arizona State (34-15), Arkansas State (31-30) and Troy (48-41 OT).

Despite its record, the Bobcats have been tough opponents. In the last game against Troy, the Bobcats put up 574 total yards, 248 passing and 326 rushing, with Texas State quarterback Brad Johnson completing 19-22 passes and rushing 77 yards and scoring a touchdown.

Story continues below advertisement

Other Bobcat player highlights were running backs Greg Burrell and Lincoln Pare, with Burrell rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown and Pare rushing 113 yards and three touchdowns.

Marshall is coming off of a dominant 48-24 win against offensive power Old Dominion, where each part of the Herd – offense, defense and special teams – played major roles in the game.

On offense, quarterback Del-Rio Wilson threw 17-24 for 219 yards and rushed for two touchdowns. Antwan Roberts rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown. For receiving touchdowns, Demarcus Lacey and Micheal Allen were both able to catch passes for touchdowns.

Defensively, Marshall shines forcing five turnovers, including a forced fumble and two interceptions, one being returned for a touchdown pick six.

Special teams also played a big role, scoring 10 points with field goals and extra kicks and was able to recover mishandled punt returns to keep momentum in the Herd’s favor.

Get up and get there early for homecoming with kickoff slated for 3:30 p.m.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected].