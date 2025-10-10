Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Homecoming 2025’s ‘Wheel of Thunder’ theme to spark fun-filled week of competition

The Parthenon
October 10, 2025
Wade Sullivan
(Pictured: 2024 Homecoming Court) The announcement of the Homecoming Court annually occurs on Monday of Homecoming Week.

Beloved traditions and game-show-themed events are coming to campus starting Monday, Oct. 13, for Homecoming 2025.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Wheel of Thunder” in honor of the parade’s Grand Marshal, Jim Thornton, who serves as the announcer for “Wheel of Fortune.” 

In a Marshall University press release, Buffy Six, the Division of Student Affairs’ communications coordinator, said Homecoming Week is meant to serve as a special time of celebration for the entire Marshall community. Alongside returning events, Six said there will be new events.

On Monday, Oct. 13, the university will have its annual Unity Walk at 5 p.m. Student organizations, faculty and staff will walk from the Memorial Student Center to the Recreation Center. Afterward, the Homecoming Court will be announced.

On Tuesday, Oct. 14, voting on the Homecoming ballot will begin. Later that evening at 7:15 p.m., Marshall Men’s Soccer plays against Oakland University.

On Wednesday, Oct. 15, from noon to 3 p.m., the ACE Center will host a salsa-making competition for Hispanic Heritage Month led by Huntington’s Kitchen chef Izzy Cross. In the evening, Thornton will be at a meet and greet at Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Oct. 16, the Alumni Association will lead an office decorating contest in which the departments across campus decorate their offices to show their Homecoming spirit between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Marshall Men’s and Women’s Basketball will be at Pullman Square for Hoops in Huntington, where fans can interact with the Herd, get autographs and play games.

On Friday, Oct. 17, the annual WMUL Car Bash will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Fans can use a sledgehammer to bash a car painted in the colors of Homecoming opponent Texas State University. 

Between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., the Marshall University Huntington Alumni Chapter will host Party on the Plaza at the Memorial Student Center, where the Marshall community can enjoy music, food, games and more.

Parent and Family Weekend also kicks off on Friday at noon. The annual Homecoming Parade, led by Thornton, will march through Huntington from Fourth Avenue to Harless Dining Hall. The parade will be followed by the annual Homecoming bonfire, then by Silent Disco in the Memorial Student Center at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 18, the Marshall University Alumni and Parent and Family Weekend tailgates will take place at 12:30 p.m. and noon at the Rec Center and Freshman North and South dormitories, respectively.

At 3:30 p.m., the Herd takes on Texas State University at the Homecoming football game. During halftime, Homecoming Royalty will be crowned.

