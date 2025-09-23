Amicus Curiae to focus on voting rights, civic engagment

Richard Bell is a professor of history at the University of Maryland. (Courtesy of Marshall University News)

The Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy and Drinko Academy is hosting the Amicus Curiae Lecture Series with a published author and historian in ties with Constitution Week events.

“A community and educational opportunity that are free and open to the public. A lot of the people who attend are not

just Marshall students and staff, it is high school students, even students from other schools,” said Patricia Proctor, the director of the Simon Perry Center and pre-law advisor.

The Amicus Curiae Lecture is not just a one-time event, it is a lecture that happens year-round and has been around since 2011.

Historian Richard Bell, the speaker for the lecture, will discuss the rights to vote in America. He will discuss the history of voting and the history it is making in the present.

The lecture will also show the importance of having a voice and the difference voting makes in honor of Constitution and Citizenship Day.

“We wanted to have a lecture that focuses on our constitutional rights in this country,” Proctor said.

The lecture will take place at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall Thursday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m.

For more information about previous lectures visit, marshall.edu/spc.

Patricia Proctor can be contacted at [email protected].