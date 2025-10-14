Professor’s immigrant experience, novel to be featured at festival

Free to all is the annual West Virginia Book Festival on Oct. 25 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. This event will feature several authors, including Marshall University professor Rajia Hassib. Hassib is one of several authors to be included in this year’s festival.

Hassib is an Egyptian-American immigrant and author of “The Pure Heart” and “In the Language of Miracles”. During her program she will be reading a section of her novel “The Pure Heart” and then ending with a Q&A.

Her novels are concerned with the immigrant experience in the United States through a fictional lens. “I think it gives me insights an American audience might be interested in,” Hassib said.

Among authors are Niel Shusterman, author of Scythe and West Virginia native Jayne Anne Philips, author of “Night Watch.”

“Usually for events like this, you have to buy a ticket,” said Sarah Mitchell, co-chair of the West Virginia Book Festival.

“It’s completely free. You don’t usually have the opportunity to meet these authors,” Mitchell said.

“The mission of the book festival is to allow West Virginia’s nationally published authors,” said Mitchell. It’s a really fun event. We have events for everyone,” Mitchell said.

Among activities at the book festival will be writing workshops, lectures from published authors and live readings, as well as activities for children such the Bright Star Theater performance of the stories of Edgar Allan Poe and children’s writing workshops.

Also at the book festival is the used book sale. All proceeds from the book sale go to future Book Festivals, said Mitchell.

