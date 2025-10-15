GALLERY: Huntington Pride annual pageant

Gallery • 53 Photos

Huntington Pride Board hosted its annual Huntington Pride Pageant at Marshall University Saturday, Oct. 11. Five contestants competed in three different categories: Presentation, Formal Wear/Evening Wear and Talent. Besides presenting their different looks and talents, the contestants also introduced themselves as well as answering questions provided by the five judges. The event also featured a silent auction and performers. At the end, the 2024 court stepped down and crowned the new Miss Huntington Pride, Mister Huntington Pride and Huntington Pride Icon.

“Each year, we get a slate of folks that represent us for the entire year,” said Justin Murdock, the president of Huntington Pride Board. “We do Miss, Mister and Icon, so we have folks from across the spectrum of gender, identity and queerness that we choose to represent us for the following year. They each have a platform that they represent in the community as well that they raise funds and awareness for throughout the year.”

Trista Honaker can be contacted at [email protected].

