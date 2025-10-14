GALLERY: Football vs. Old Dominion University

The Marshall University football team defeated the Monarchs from Old Dominion University 48-24 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11.

Offensively, the Herd was led by quarterback Carlos Del-Rio Wilson who threw for 219 yards and ran for another 95. His effort awarded him with his second Davey O’Brian ‘Great 8’ recognition of the season, which makes him one of only three quarterbacks to earn that accolade twice.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Boogie Trotter intercepted a first-quarter ODU pass for a touchdown and stripped a sack in the second, en route to Sun Belt Conference defensive player of the week honors.

Coming up, the Herd plays the Bobcats from Texas State in a homecoming matchup. Kickoff is at 3:30 on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

