Pride Pageant showcases style, self expression

Glamorous outfits, live performances and uplifting messages were all part of the 2025 Huntington Pride Pageant Saturday, Oct. 11, in the Don Morris Room of the Marshall University Memorial Student Center.

Five people competed in the pageant, including Miss Coyote, Melody Vuitton, Akilu Nagiru, Cole Maze and Mars.

The categories for the pageant included Miss Huntington Pride, Mister Huntington Pride and Huntington Pride Icon. Within these, the subcategories included presentation, formal wear and talent.

Coyote and Vuitton both ran for the title of Miss Huntington Pride, while Mars and Nagiru competed for Huntington Pride Icon. Maze alone ran for Mister Huntington Pride.

All contestants strutted the stage with flashy dresses, suits and even wings. Coyote and Vuitton both wore classy gowns for the entire competition in colors like red, white, purple and blue.

Other contestants, like Nagiru and Mars, went for more non-traditional looks. Nagiru branded a self-made bumble bee suit for the formal subcategory and a horned monster costume for presentation.

Mars wore a black-winged angel outfit for the presentation subcategory and a fully floral-patterned suit for formal wear.

Maze wore outfits inspired by fairy tales: one with a witch hat and cape and another with a storybook and wand.

Between the categories while contestants changed, there were live performances by not only guest performers, but also two of the judges themselves.

One of the judges was Lucy Lips, former Miss Huntington Pride winner. She performed twice with the second one being prefaced with a message for suicide prevention.

“If you’ve ever felt like giving up, please hear me; you are not alone – stay alive, stay proud, stay fabulous,” said Lips. “We have to tell our young people that they are not a burden; they are a blessing. We must remind our friends that asking for help isn’t weakness; it’s courage.”

Another meaningful message was given by Maze when asked by judges about his story regarding making his sexuality public.

Maze said, “I am a proud person. I’m doing everything I can to be active in my community and be who I need to be and who I want to be.”

Along with musical performances between each category, the talent subcategory was filled with them as well. One specific performance stood out to guests by Mars.

Mars brought a band on stage and sang live with a voice that turned the Don Morris Room into a heavy rock venue.

Guests at the pageant were able to vote for a fan favorite by tipping cash to jars for each contestant. The fan favorite for the pageant was Coyote, who also won the title of Miss Huntington Pride 2025.

For Mister Huntington Pride, Maze won the title as the sole competitor for the category.

Huntington Pride Icon was awarded to Nagiru, who won over judges with their unique, monstrous style.

Davina Snyder can be contacted at [email protected].





