GALLERY: Swim & Dive vs. WVU

Wade Sullivan, Photo Editor
October 14, 2025
20251010-swimvswvu-01
Wade Sullivan
All photos in this gallery were taken by Wade Sullivan.

The Marshall University Swim & Dive team lost the ‘Dual in the Pool’ against the visiting mountaineers of West Virginia University on Friday, Oct. 10.

Several facility records and top 10 all time program times were set, including some all time performances from freshman Maddison Emment in the 1000 meter free, 500 meter free and 200 meter free.

The Herd comes back to the pool on Oct. 24 in Athens, Ohio in a meet against Ohio University and Buffalo.

Wade Sullivan can be contacted at [email protected].

